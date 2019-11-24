e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 24, 2019-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Nov 24, 2019

Lack of sleep may cause heart disease in poor

Researchers from the University Centre of General Medicine and Public Health (Unisante) in Switzerland noted that economically disadvantaged people sleep less for a variety of reasons.

more-lifestyle Updated: Nov 24, 2019 16:16 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Insufficient sleep is one reason why people with a lower socioeconomic status are at a higher risk of heart disease, according to a study.
Insufficient sleep is one reason why people with a lower socioeconomic status are at a higher risk of heart disease, according to a study.(Shutterstock)
         

Insufficient sleep is one reason why people with a lower socioeconomic status are at a higher risk of heart disease, according to a study.

Researchers from the University Centre of General Medicine and Public Health (Unisante) in Switzerland noted that economically disadvantaged people sleep less for a variety of reasons.

They may do several jobs, work in shifts, live in noisy environments, and have greater levels of emotional and financial stress.

The study, published in the journal Cardiovascular Research, is the first to examine whether lack of sleep could partly explain why poor people have more heart disease.

It found that short sleep explained 13.4 per cent of the link between occupation and coronary heart disease in men.

“The absence of mediation by short sleep in women could be due to the weaker relationship between occupation and sleep duration compared to men,” said Dusan Petrovic, of the University Centre of General Medicine and Public Health.

The researchers noted that structural reforms are needed at every level of society to enable people to get more sleep.

Attempts should be made to reduce noise, for example, which is an important source of sleep disturbance, with double glazed windows, limiting traffic, and not building houses next to airports or highways, they said.

The study pooled data from eight groups totalling 1,11,205 participants from four European countries.

Socioeconomic status was classified as low, middle, or high according to father’s occupation and personal occupation.

History of coronary heart disease and stroke was obtained from clinical assessment, medical records, and self-report.

Average sleep duration was self-reported and categorised as recommended or normal sleep -- 6 to 8.5 hours, short sleep (six hours), and long sleep -- more than 8.5 hours per night.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags
top news
In Mumbai, Shiv Sena boss Uddhav Thackeray goes on a hotel run to meet MLAs
In Mumbai, Shiv Sena boss Uddhav Thackeray goes on a hotel run to meet MLAs
‘I’m safe’: NCP leader who was reported ‘missing’ after Maharashtra twist
‘I’m safe’: NCP leader who was reported ‘missing’ after Maharashtra twist
On SC’s Maharashtra hearing, Mehbooba Mufti’s daughter makes a point on J-K
On SC’s Maharashtra hearing, Mehbooba Mufti’s daughter makes a point on J-K
Maharashtra governor’s action immune from judicial scrutiny: BJP in SC
Maharashtra governor’s action immune from judicial scrutiny: BJP in SC
Professor in ‘shock’ after Maharashtra twist; applies for leave, gets a no
Professor in ‘shock’ after Maharashtra twist; applies for leave, gets a no
‘World’s youngest genius’, 6-year-old Chennai girl solves Rubik’s cube blindfolded
‘World’s youngest genius’, 6-year-old Chennai girl solves Rubik’s cube blindfolded
The Air Force employee who takes permission to play cricket for Bangladesh
The Air Force employee who takes permission to play cricket for Bangladesh
New Nokia smartphone to launch on December 5: Key specs already leaked
New Nokia smartphone to launch on December 5: Key specs already leaked
trending topics
India vs Bangladesh Live ScoreDelhi air qualityHTLS 2019WB Police Admit Card 2019Madhuri DixitFatima Sana ShaikhAIIMS PG Entrance ResultXiaomi Redmi K30Sundar Pichai

don't miss

latest news

India News

lifestyle