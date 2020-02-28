Leap Year 2020: What’s it like to be born in a leap year?

more-lifestyle

Updated: Feb 28, 2020

What is common between the Olympics, US Presidential elections and a Leap Year? They all happen once but every four years. The odds against being born on February 29 are very high. While the probability of being born on any given day is 1 in 365, the chances for leap year births are only 1 in 1,461 days. Leap-year babies are called leaplings or leapers and some of the famous leapers include American rappers Ja Rule and Saul Williams, and Superman. As 2020 brings with it their actual birthday, here are first-person accounts of those who will be cutting the cake and celebrating in a ‘real’ way. Some recall jokes about their age and others share their excitement on being born on a special date.

Faiza Iqbal plans to meet friends and cut as many cakes as possible.

Faiza Iqbal, a software engineer, says, “The last time around, I was very excited and I ran short of time because I wanted to do so much. Because the day goes by in a jiffy and will only come after four years. This time, I have decided to spend two days, 28th and 29th, meet three different group of friends and cut as many cakes as possible.” And the age-old ‘age joke’? “During an office meeting recently, while planning leaves, I told them about my plans for these two days. Someone chimed in that she will be turning six and everyone started making fun of it,” she shares, revealing her real age with a laugh.

Kamal Sharma’s friends go out of their way to meet him on his special day.

Kamal Sharma, born in 1992, says, “Kucch dost aise hote hain jinhe koi farak nahi padhta date se; Unhe treat chahiye hoti hai. They don’t even wait for March 1 and want a party on February 28. My parents and relatives make me feel extra special and keep calling me throughout the day. Two of my friends who are in the Army and are posted in Kashmir have taken a leave to come and meet me.” Has it ever posed any problems, with regards to admissions and administrative procedures? “My parents changed the date of birth to 28 to make life easier,” he says.

As a kid, Kritika Arora would feel bad because “mera birthday hi nahi aata tha.”

Kritika Arora, a journalism student, says, “I will be turning 5 this year! I am throwing a party for my family and friends. I don’t cut a cake every year; it is only on my actual birthday that I do. I treat my friends otherwise but don’t make any plans to go out as it doesn’t feel apna apna. I have been looking forward to it since the past one year and I am very excited about it. When I was young, I used to feel bad ki mera birthday kyu nahi aata. But now I feel special,” she says.

Dwayne Savio Gracias has been fending off age-related jokes since his school days!

Dwayne Savio Gracias, who will be turning eight as per the leap year, says, “My classmates would tease me about my age. Some wish me on the 28th, some wish me on the 1st (March). I really look forward to it because it comes once in four years. My friends have surprised me in the past and made it memorable for me.”

