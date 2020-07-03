e-paper
Let Love Rule: Lenny Kravitz announces memoir

Iconic musician Lenny Kravitz took to his Instagram to announce his upcoming memoir which talks about his musical journey and the first 25 years of his life.

more-lifestyle Updated: Jul 03, 2020 19:23 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Alfea Jamal
Hindustan Times, Delhi
Lenny Kravitz
Lenny Kravitz(Instagram)
         

Iconic musician Lenny Kravitz took to his Instagram to announce his upcoming memoir which talks about his musical journey and the first 25 years of his life. The ageless musician took to his social media handle sporting a denim vest and aviators as he announced the release of the book.

Titled “Let Love Rule: A Memoir”, the book borrows its name from the rocker’s 1989 debut album, reported Rolling Stone. Co-authored by David Ritz, it is due to be released on October 6. And the cover of the book shows a younger version of Kravitz in a half buttoned shirt and striped, flared pants, sporting his signature dreadlocks.

 

56 year-old Kravtiz, said in an Instagram video, “Good morning, I hope you all are well. I just want to let you know that I’ve written a memoir, called Let Love Rule. The book is about the first 25 years of my life, culminating in the release of my first album. Those years shaped me and taught me so much about myself and also formed a message of love and unity that I still believe in till this day.”

The Grammy winner, known for songs including “Again”, “Fly Away”, “American Woman”, went on, “It’s a message I stand for and will live by with forever... I’m looking forward to sharing my journey with you. And I hope you enjoy it...”

In a statement, Kravitz said, “Writing this memoir has been a beautiful and interesting experience taking me through the first 25 years of my life, from birth to release of my first album. That journey, full of adventure, was where I found myself and my voice. Through that experience, love was the force that paved the way and love became my message.”

The memoir will span Kravitz’s childhood, as he navigated between Manhattan’s Upper East Side and the Bed-Stuy neighbourhood of Brooklyn, as well as young adulthood journeys in Los Angeles, France, England and Germany. With Kravitz as the focal point, “Let Love Rule” will also feature accounts about the singer-songwriter’s father, Sy, a news producer; mother Roxie Roker, a TV actor; and actor Lisa Bonet, his muse and former wife. Kravitz will also narrate the audiobook version of his memoir.

(With PTI inputs)

