Maha Shivratri 2020 Wishes: Quotes, Messages, Facebook & Whatsapp Status

Updated: Feb 20, 2020 11:22 IST

Maha Shivaratri is celebrated with much fanfare across India in the months of Magha or Phalguna (February/March). The festival holds significance as it celebrates the convergence of Shiva and Shakti. This year Maha Shivaratri falls on February 21.

As per Hindu mythology, Lord Shiva married to Goddess Parvati on this day. According to another belief, Shiva performed the dance of preservation, creation and destruction on this night. From the birth of Lord Shiva to the legend of Neelkanth and marriage with Goddess Parvati, there are several stories and beliefs on why we celebrate Mahashivratri.

Devotees observe fast and offer water, milk, dhatura, bhaang, akwan flowers to Shiva’s idol or Shivalinga and worship the Hindu God of destruction. Shiva is considered the ideal husband and unmarried girls and women pray for a husband like him. Temples are flooded with people who sing bhajans and also chant ‘Om Namah Shivay’.

In the age of social media, people also share messages and wishes on the occasion of Maha Shivaratri.

1. Lord Shiva fills into us his divine blessings and gives us solidarity to move forward with truth, purity, and divinity. A happy Maha Shivaratri to all. Har Har Mahadev!

2. May Lord Shiva shower upon you all his choicest endowments on this Maha Shivaratri, Jai Shiva Shankar.

3. Maha Shivaratri Mubaarak ho! Apka aage ka saal mangalmaye ho.

4. May Lord Shiva guide you all your life! Sending you my best wishes this Maha Shivaratri

5. On the occasion of Maha Shivratri, may the Lord bless you everything that you want from life.

6. May Shiva favour you with great wellbeing, joy and success, Om Namah Shivay!

7. A day when positivity wins over negativity! Har Har Mahadeva, Happy Maha Shivaratri 2020!

8. May Lord Shiva shower his blessings on you and your family. May you be surrounded with his eternal love and strength Happy Maha Shivaratri 2019!

9. May the divine glory remind you of your capabilities, and help you in attaining success. Happy Maha Shivaratri 2020 to you!

10. May Lord Shiva answer all your prayers and his blessings always be with you. Happy Maha Shivaratri 2020 to you!

