Home / More Lifestyle / Mahavir Jayanti 2020: Significance and history of the day

Mahavir Jayanti 2020: Significance and history of the day

more-lifestyle Updated: Apr 05, 2020 23:39 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Jains around the world celebrate by doing charity, saying prayers and observing fasts. They also pay a visit to Jain temples and meditate.
Mahavir Jayanti is one of the most important festivals in Jainism, and it celebrates the birth anniversary of the 24th Tirthankara Mahavir, who played a significant role in preaching Jainism. This year, Mahavir Jayanti shall take place on April 6.

Significance and history

It was on the 13th day in the month of Chaitra in 599 BCE or 615 BCE that Mahavir was born, according to the Digambar and Swetambara school of Jainism respectively, in Kundagram. He was born the son of and Swetambara school of Jainism respectively.

When he was 30 years old, Mahavir abandoned all his worldly possessions in search of a spiritual path. He meditated and led an austere life for around 12 years before attaining ‘Kevala Jnana’ or omniscience.

Mahavir believed in a preached ahimsa or non-violence, satya (truth), asteya (non-stealing), brahmacharya (chastity) and aparigraha (non-attachment). Mahavir’s teachings were put together by his main disciple, Indrabhuti Gautama.

Mahavir Jayanti takes place according to the Gregorian calendar. On Mahavir Jayanti, a procession takes place with Lord Mahavir’s idol on a chariot and people recite religious songs on the way.

On this day, the Jains around the world celebrate by doing charity, saying prayers and observing fasts. They also pay a visit to Jain temples and meditate.

