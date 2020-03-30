Meet Mansi Shah, the 36-year-old Mumbaikar, whose spirited 9 second video, shouting ‘Go corona go’, went viral

more-lifestyle

Updated: Mar 30, 2020 12:08 IST

As India observed a one-of-its kind ‘Janta Curfew’ on March 22, one saw a unique show of unity and solidarity. The young and the old across the nation clapped, rang bells and blew conches to applaud the medical staff, police and others who are fearlessly carrying on essential services as we battle the dreaded Coronavirus. Among those cheering was a spirited 36-year-old writer, Mansi Shah from Mumbai.

As Mansi beat a spoon against a thali, she also shouted ‘go corona go’ enthusiastically. Her mom-in-law shot the video from a distance, and shared it in one of her whatsapp groups. Within minutes, the video went viral, with hundreds of users sharing it on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Biggest fan of MODI JI; Brave woman 👏👏👏👏



Go Corona Go, Go Corona Go! pic.twitter.com/vCAYM7N6qt — Salman Nizami (@SalmanNizami_) March 22, 2020

Mansi has never imagined that she was going to be ruthlessly trolled and body shamed for her act. Appalled, Mansi put up a post on Facebook, saying, “So I am that girl who went viral in that ‘Go Corona Go’ video. I was just being in my element because I was with people I love, trust and know. A unique problem has cropped up..the video is everywhere and the comments about my br..st and body are alarming. I am lying low because there is so much negativity out there.”

Mansi shares that some sick minds even retorted to abuses on social media, and she faced a barrage of hate comments and messages. “I never expected so much hate coming my way, but I am not going to give in to such bullying. I had no idea that a woman is not allowed to be herself…I was stunned when I saw those vulgar comments, body shaming and abuses. Such despicable perversion, such derangement…I can’t explain how hurt my family felt after this episode. My mom-in-law has shared the video in good fun,” she says.

The writer is glad that she has the relentless support of her family. “I was already maintaining social distancing. Through the 9 second video, I just wanted to spread the message that we are grateful to those risking their lives for us. I wanted to say thank you so much, and it was my way of saying it. And I will do it again, I will again dance and shout and celebrate and post a video once we defeat corona. Haters can’t kill my spirit,” she says.

Shah says that the millennials haven’t witnessed something like this ever before, and unless we deal with it with courage, we will fall into depression. “Our generation has encountered a crisis like this before. We don’t know how long this will last. We must fight gloom by spreading some cheer. We need to keep our spirits high. If the mind is strong, and we feel energetic from inside, we will deal with it better,” she says.