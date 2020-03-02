e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 02, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / More Lifestyle / Monday Blues are real and here’s how they impact productivity

Monday Blues are real and here’s how they impact productivity

Researchers have found that the ‘Monday Effect’ - that letdown of returning to work after a weekend, which is documented to impact finance, productivity and psychology - also negatively affects supply chains.

more-lifestyle Updated: Mar 02, 2020 17:27 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Asian News International
During a recent study, researchers found the “Monday Effect” was prevalent and significant.
During a recent study, researchers found the “Monday Effect” was prevalent and significant.(Unsplash )
         


The mundane ‘Monday blues effect’ after the weekend might actually be a scientific phenomenon, suggests a new study.

The researchers from the Lehigh University’s College of Business conducted the study which was published in the journal - Information Systems Research.

Researchers have found that the ‘Monday Effect’ - that letdown of returning to work after a weekend, which is documented to impact finance, productivity and psychology - also negatively affects supply chains.

After the study, researchers found that process interruption that occurs when operations are shut down over the weekend, along with human factors like the ‘Monday blues,’ hurt supply chain performance on Mondays.

That means a longer time between when a purchase order is received and when it is shipped, as well as more errors in order fulfilment.

It’s the first study to look at the impact of the ‘Monday Effect’ on supply chains, the sequence of processes that move a product or service from creation to customer.

Researcher Oliver Yao and his colleagues used a dataset of more than 800,000 transaction records gathered during a 12-month period from the U.S. General Services Administration to look at variations in operations performance by days of the week.

They also analysed order and fulfilment data from one of the largest supermarket chains in China.

Researchers found the “Monday Effect” was prevalent and significant.

Weekends create bottlenecks at distribution centres that are tackled on Mondays as orders are processed, picked, staged and shipped to customers.

Humans completing processing activities are impacted by adjusting to returning to work, more prone to errors and less efficient.

Most supply chain managers are unaware of this impact, Yao said. But they can take steps to counteract the ‘Monday effect.’

Strategies for combating the ‘Monday effect’ include increased staffing on Mondays (or any day returning from a break, including holidays), fewer Monday meetings and non-fulfilment activities, better training, additional pay or mood-lifters such as free coffee or motivational talks, and double-checking Monday work.

The most effective way to reduce the Monday performance gap is integrating technology solutions, such as automated order processing systems, said researchers, who found using electronic markets can improve Monday performance by as much as 90 per cent.

The technology was most useful in orders of specialized, less-frequently purchased or high-value products, about which employees might be less knowledgeable.

“Technology is more helpful in substituting for labour when humans are more prone to making mistakes,” the researchers said.

“Computer-to-computer links avoid potential human effects resulting from the weekend break,” they added.

After all, for computers and machines, Mondays are just another day.


(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags
top news
‘Playing with fire’: Judge cautions Pawan Gupta lawyer on plea to stop hanging
‘Playing with fire’: Judge cautions Pawan Gupta lawyer on plea to stop hanging
2 positive cases of coronavirus detected in Delhi and Telangana, says govt
2 positive cases of coronavirus detected in Delhi and Telangana, says govt
24 arrested over Sunday’s rumour-mongering, says Delhi Police
24 arrested over Sunday’s rumour-mongering, says Delhi Police
Hyderabad techie kills wife, 2 kids, commits suicide: Cops
Hyderabad techie kills wife, 2 kids, commits suicide: Cops
Pak doc who helped CIA track Osama Bin Laden launches hunger strike in jail
Pak doc who helped CIA track Osama Bin Laden launches hunger strike in jail
Bose speakers, air purifier and more: 2020 Creta interiors revealed
Bose speakers, air purifier and more: 2020 Creta interiors revealed
‘Outclassed & outplayed,’ Former India cricketer slams Kohli and Co
‘Outclassed & outplayed,’ Former India cricketer slams Kohli and Co
Delhi violence: Cong demands Amit Shah’s resignation; fireworks in Rajya Sabha
Delhi violence: Cong demands Amit Shah’s resignation; fireworks in Rajya Sabha
trending topics
CoronavirusDelhi gangrapeRajinikanth on CAASooryavanshi trailerShah Rukh KhanCTET 2020Delhi riotsIndia vs New Zealand LivePriyanka ChopraUP Police Recruitment

don't miss

latest news

india news

lifestyle