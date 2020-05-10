e-paper
Mother’s Day Special: Lessons of love

Many have been separated from their mothers due to the lockdown. Some are in different time zones and some in different cities, however, the feeling is the same - selfless love. Today, on Mother’s day, here’s what staying away from their mothers has taught them.

Updated: May 10, 2020 17:58 IST
Prerna Gauba
Actor Soundarya Sharma with her mother
Mother’s Day amid Covid-19 pandemic is seeing many away from their mums, even as they miss their wisdom, cooking and, most importantly, their presence. Actor Soundarya Sharma, who is in US, miles away from her mother, says, “I miss her when I wake up as she used to be the one to wake me up. I’ve realised the importance of the small gestures that she did. She used to keep reminding me to eat almonds and drink more water all the time.” Dancer Mukti Mohan, who is quarantining in Gujarat, says that distance has been a beautiful teacher. “I keep thinking about the things my mother used to tell me. ‘Neem ka paani peena chahiye,’ she used to say and I’ve been following it now. What I remember most are her teachings and wisdom,” confesses Mohan. Actor Renee Dhyani who has been living alone says, “Did you ever think of managing all of that? You can’t think of just one thing. I now realise that cooking involves so many aspects. Small things like dusting the dust away also have to be done and are very important.”

Dancer Mukti Mohan with her family
Actor Renee Dhyani and designer Jenjum Gadi
Author Karan Verma got stuck in Delhi as the lockdown was announced while his mother is in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. “I miss having morning tea discussions with her. Video calls can’t make up for actual presence,” he says. Echoing similar sentiments, designer Jenjum Gadi plans to meet his mother after the lockdown ends. “The lockdown has taught me that life is uncertain, you don’t know what is next, I regret not visiting her enough when I could. So, the first thing, I will do after the lockdown ends is to meet her and hug her,” concludes Gadi.

Author Karan Verma with his mother
