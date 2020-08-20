Muharram 2020: WhatsApp messages, Facebook status, quotes and SMS to wish Islamic New Year or Al Hijri 1442

Updated: Aug 20, 2020 14:18 IST

Muharram is the first month of Islamic calendar which is ten or twelve days shorter than the Gregorian calendar followed by the West. Also known as Al Hijri or Arabic New Year, the Islamic New Year is celebrated on the first day of Muharram.

In India, if the crescent moon is sighted on Thursday evening, Al Hijri 1442 or Islamic New Year will be celebrated on August 21. Muharram is considered a holy month by followers of Islam, next only to Ramadan, since it was in this month that Allah saved the Children of Israel from Pharaoh. To thank Allah for saving them, Prophet Musa observed a day’s fast on the tenth day of the month.

Later, in 622 CE, it was in the month of Muharram that Prophet Muhammad migrated from Mecca to Medina. Hijra Anniversary of the Holy Prophet is marked in this month. It was in Medina that he learnt from the Jews about Prophet Musa and his followers fasting on Ashura, tenth day of Muharram and decided that he would observe a fast too both on the ninth and tenth day of Muharram.

With Islamic New Year or Al Hijri 1442 just around the corner, here are some WhatsApp messages, Facebook status, quotes and SMS to wish your family and friends and boost their faith on Muharram 2020.

1.May All The Praises And Thanks Be To Allah.To Whom Belongs All That Is In Heavens & In The Earth. Have A Blessed Muharram!

2.As the Hijri New Year begins, let us pray that it will be a year full of peace, happiness and abundance of new friends. May Allah bless you throughout the new year.

3.May GOD Create This year Full Of Happiness. Joy Goodness And Security Of All Muslim Members. And Forgive Our Past Sinc. SUMAMEEN. Remember The Muslims Who are In Hardships In You Are Prayers…!!!

4.On the auspicious day of Muharram, may Allah bless you with health, wealth, peace and happiness!

5.Sending you prayers for your and your family’s well being. Happy Hijri New year.

6.May Allah shower you with gifts of love, bravery, wisdom, contentment, health, patience and cleanliness this Al-Hijri.

7.May this new year brings a lot of peace, prosperity and happiness to the world. May Allah protect us.

8.All the praises and thanks be to Allah to whom belongs all that is in heavens and in the earth. Have a blessed Muharram. Wishing you and your family a new year full of peace and happiness! May Allah bless you throughout the new year! May 1442 be a year full of kindness, healing, happiness and health!

9.Sending you prayers for your and your family’s well being. Happy Islamic New Year.

10.May your faith in Allah always bring you peace and prosperity. Al Hijri 1442 Mubarak!

Apart from the aforementioned achievements marking the rich Islamic history, the tenth of Muharram also witnessed the massacre when Imam Hussain was said to be beheaded in the battle of Karbala. The Shia sect of Muslims observe abstinence and fast on this day to mourn the martyrdom of Imam Hussain who was the son of Hazrat Ali and the grandson of Prophet Muhammad.

