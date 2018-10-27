Mumbai Police spreads road safety awareness with Harry Potter reference and it’s got Potterheads excited

Mumbai Police’s Twitter handle is all about sass and we love it. It fits the young social media image by being with the times and every time they come up with something different, the social media universe sits up to take notice.

This time, one of the most-revered police forces, quoted a Harry Potter reference and it touched a chord with every Potterhead. One would believe that even the non-fans of the Harry Potter franchise were mighty impressed.

The quote was a lesson in #MagicalDiscipline and read,”We’re all human, aren’t we? Every human life is worth the same, and worth saving.” And you don’t always need the deathly hallows for it, just follow simple rules to ‘charm’ your way to safety. #MagicalDiscipline”

Take a look at the tweet below which is still the talking point nearly a day later:

"We're all human, aren't we? Every human life is worth the same, and worth saving." And you don’t always need the deathly hallows for it, just follow simple rules to ‘charm’ your way to safety. #MagicalDiscipline pic.twitter.com/HuJVnbhOgB — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) October 26, 2018

