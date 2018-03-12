New tech introduced for critical patient monitoring and recovery

A new technology has been introduced in India for dynamic patient monitoring and recovery.

Introduced by Medanta - The Medicity in association with a US-based medical technology firm, Masimo Corporation, the technology is said to be a first-of-its-kind critical patient monitoring and recovery technology in South Asia.

Named as ‘Radius-7’, it is a wearable tether-less Pulse CO-Oximeter that works in conjunction with a bedside monitor to provide continuous non-invasive monitoring, while allowing patients freedom of movement.

On a constant, dynamic, real-time basis this wearable tool helps ensure patient stability, besides aiding faster recovery through minimum time in bed. The technology additionally allows supplemental remote monitoring and clinician notification system that enables monitoring patient data remotely, as well as relaying alarm notifications to clinicians, wherever they may be.

It significantly reduces false alarms and increases true alarm detection, allowing clinicians to focus on the patients and alarms that need the most attention.

Announcing the adoption of the technology, Dr. Naresh Trehan, Chairman and Managing Director, Medanta said, “Medanta abides by the best possible patient recovery ecosystem benchmarked to global standards. State-of-the-art technology is an essential aspect of this value. Adoption of Radius-7 illustrates our deep commitment to patient-centric clinical excellence.”

Mr. Jon Coleman, President, Worldwide Sales, Masimo Corporation, added, “We are very proud to be associated with Medanta which is one of the most admired healthcare delivery brands internationally. Masimo’s technologies have had a tremendous impact on patient care globally and we want to be part of India’s efforts to make healthcare safer, better and more accessible”.

Studies have shown that patient mobility is a key factor in accelerating recovery. It reduces the need for physical nursing assistance since there is no need to disconnect from or re-connect to a bedside monitor. The device continuously and non-invasively monitors vital parameters.

Data is then sent to a server which communicates with a central system stationed in the ward where clinicians/nurses can view the vital parameters of the patient. In the event of any breach of vital parameter thresholds, the assigned nurse receives a notification on the pager. There is an escalation protocol if the primary nurse does not respond within a stipulated time.This ensures that no events are missed.

Follow @htlifeandstyle for more