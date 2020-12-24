New Year’s Eve 2020: Restaurants plan for safe celebrations

more-lifestyle

Updated: Dec 24, 2020, 14:50 IST

All set to shake a leg and let your hair down at a New Year’s Eve party? To not forfeit the tradition of New Year’s Eve parties amid the pandemic, restaurants and party hot spots in the Capital have come up with ample safety protocols, such as strict precautions for social distancing and sanitisation.

“As the time of celebrations is coming near and people are looking forward to stepping out and enjoying Christmas and New Years, we have already started our preparations in full swing for events including placing furniture at a distance of six feet, kitchen and tables being sanitised every half an hour, irrespective of being used or not, among other stringent measures,” says Priyank Sukhija, CEO, First Fiddle Restaurant.

Apart from using of masks, gloves and face shields, and placing sanitisers on tables, here’s how restaurateurs are planning to safeguard revellers against the spread of Covid-19:

Restaurants are sanitised periodically ( Photo: Sanchit Khanna/HT )

Limited reservations, partitioned tables to ensure safety

Allowing restricted number of guests is the plan for many, including Bhavuk Verma, partner, Bohca. He says, “Patrons will be greeted with a temperature check and a hand sanitisation booth. We’re accepting limited reservations only, while ensuring guests are allotted tables with partition screens to facilitate proper social distancing.”

Pre-bookings only, no on-the-spot diners

Other restaurateurs plan to refrain from entertaining on-the-spot bookings. Avantika Sinha Bahl, owner at Kampai, says, “We maintain ample distance between tables and ensure all possible hygiene and safety protocols. Moreover, we will only be taking limited bookings.” Echoing the same thought, Akshay Anand, co-founder, Ophelia says, “We are promoting pre-bookings and discouraging on-counter sales to reduce over crowding on the NYE who feels that it will be a different scenario for clubs and restaurants this year and keeping the headcount to 50% of the allowed seats will be a colossal task.

Care is taken to ensure social distancing ( Photo: Raj K Raj/HT )

Party, six feet apart

Confined zones for groups, bite-sized snacks

Udit Bhasin, co-founder, OTB Courtyard, says, “For social distancing, seating arrangements will be such that each family will have their own confined zone to sit and enjoy. As far as the food is concerned, we will be serving bite-sized food to avoid physical interaction between guests and staff as much as possible.”

