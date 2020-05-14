e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 14, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / More Lifestyle / Oceans beyond lockdown: Architects make music to highlight artist’s block in quarantine

Oceans beyond lockdown: Architects make music to highlight artist’s block in quarantine

Nowhere Station, a Delhi-based music band, has launched an album from their homes to entertain public amid lockdown.

more-lifestyle Updated: May 14, 2020 23:54 IST
Aprajita Sharad
Aprajita Sharad
Hindustan Times
(L-R) Anurag Hazarika, Rijul Singh, Dhruv Dhingra and Anant Mital — members of the band Nowhere Station.
(L-R) Anurag Hazarika, Rijul Singh, Dhruv Dhingra and Anant Mital — members of the band Nowhere Station.
         

“The four of us met while studying architecture at the School of Planning and Architecture in Delhi,” recalls Dhruv Dhingra, keys player and bass guitarist of Nowhere Station — a busking band that crowd-funded an album titled Nowhere Station One, amid lockdown, from their homes, to entertain people staying indoors to follow social distancing.

The band comprises four members namely Rijul Singh, Anurag Hazarika, Anant Mital and Dhingra. Together, they have released a single titled Oceans Beyond. This single describes the creative block and pressures of being productive, as faced by many during the lockdown.



“Oceans Beyond is a song that describes an artist’s block telling us to just take a step back and wait a while; trust and have faith in ourself and in the creative process,” says Dhingra. Anant Mital, the band’s drummer adds, “The current situation with the Covid-19 pandemic, where the norm is to make the most of this extra time, has inadvertently put pressure on artists to constantly create and put out content. We have seen artists succumb to the pressures of productivity, which manifests into various mental health ailments such as depression and anxiety. In these circumstances, the song and its message is for anyone feeling this pressure.”

 

View this post on Instagram

Behold! The lockdown relief package is here 🤗 i.e. the first song from our debut album. Oceans Beyond is available for streaming on all major platforms. A big thank you and lots of love to our collaborating artists - @balaviola for the magic he wove into the song, @pranay_dilawari for the artwork and @ana.graph for the animation. Head to our website (link in bio) to stream / download. If you like what you hear, share it with some other good people! Recorded, mixed and mastered by @mukul.j and @manocornuto666 at @ferriswheelstudios #allittakesisawhile #nowherestation #spotifyindia #newmusicfriday #creativeblockcure #indiemusicians #indianindie #altpop #indiepop #musicinthetimeofcorona #lockdownmusic #newsongalert #delhimusicscene #musicdiscovery

A post shared by Nowhere Station (@nowherestation) on


Being a busking band comes with its own set of challenges. Dhingra says, “Over the past few years, we have struggled with busking around in various parts of the country. While some cops have been friendly and supportive, most have chased us away from public spots.”

But the bigger hurdle was the lockdown that distorted the band’s original plan of the album release. “Our original release plan involved releasing five singles in five different cities; one single each month, culminating in an album launch in Delhi in September. As a result of the lockdown, we have reworked our plan to release the singles online while sticking to the similar timeline. Now anyone can stay updated about our album releases by following us on our Instagram handle where we have been regularly posting updates,” adds Dhingra.

Follow @htlifeandstyle for more

top news
Biggest single-day spike as Delhi Covid cases cross 8,000
Biggest single-day spike as Delhi Covid cases cross 8,000
US vs China over Covid-19 goes up a notch ahead of WHO meet. Round 2 over Taiwan
US vs China over Covid-19 goes up a notch ahead of WHO meet. Round 2 over Taiwan
India yet to decide on issue of engaging the Taliban
India yet to decide on issue of engaging the Taliban
Free food grain supply for 8 crore migrants for next 2 months: Nirmala Sitharaman
Free food grain supply for 8 crore migrants for next 2 months: Nirmala Sitharaman
No sixes in last 10: Yuvraj Singh slams Greg Chappell’s statement
No sixes in last 10: Yuvraj Singh slams Greg Chappell’s statement
Kerala’s worst fears come true with Gulf returnees driving a big spike in Covid-19 cases
Kerala’s worst fears come true with Gulf returnees driving a big spike in Covid-19 cases
Hygiene, masking, distancing: Dr Naresh Trehan’s mantra to fight coronavirus
Hygiene, masking, distancing: Dr Naresh Trehan’s mantra to fight coronavirus
Housing boost for middle class, migrants: Govt stimulus amid Covid crisis
Housing boost for middle class, migrants: Govt stimulus amid Covid crisis
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19Nirmala SitharamanDelhi Covid-19

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

lifestyle

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In