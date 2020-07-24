Parents’ Day 2020: When is it and why do we celebrate this day

Updated: Jul 24, 2020 07:05 IST

National Parents’ Day, which is celebrated on the fourth week of July annually, will be observed on July 26, 2020. It falls on the fourth Sunday of July, two months after Mother’s Day in May, and a month after Father’s Day in June. Although it’s observed across the US, it is not a public holiday.

Parents’ Day is the apt time to show appreciation towards parents for their commitment and sacrifice towards bringing up their children in a safe environment and nurturing their lives.

According to parentsday.com, “In 1994, Congress unanimously passed “The Parents’ Day Resolution” establishing the fourth Sunday of July as a perennial day of commemoration. On this day each year, Americans recognize outstanding parents, celebrate the teamwork in raising children, and support the role of parental guidance in building a strong, stable society.”

“Throughout the nation in almost every state, community leaders organize Parents’ Day events to honor parents,” the site adds.

In an effort to express gratitude towards our loving and caring parents, we can shower them with unique yet thoughtful gifts, spend time at home with them and make them feel special in every way. This day can also be celebrated with the people who have played a crucial role as a positive parent-like figure in your life.

The official National Archives’ website states that, “The resolution was enacted to support those who take on the important role . . . of raising a child.”

“President Clinton’s Parents’ Day Proclamation, July 24, 1998. The first National Parents’ Day was celebrated on July 28, 1995. The occasion also marked the first awarding of the National Parents of the Year Award, presented by President Clinton at the White House that same day,” the National Archives further states.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the responsibility of shaping a brighter future for one’s children has become a relatively daunting task. Hence, it is even more imperative to be patient with children during quarantine, be there to answer any questions they might have, and keep them occupied with hobby activities such as reading, art or learning a new instrument, or with simple household chores. At the same time, helping them learn and teaching them safety measures about the pandemic will help them towards becoming well-informed, responsible adults.

Here are some quotes about parents and the relationship between parents and children that only grows stronger as time goes by.

“Parents can only give good advice or put them on the right paths, but the final forming of a person’s character lies in their own hands.”

– Anne Frank

“Let parents bequeath to their children not riches, but the spirit of reverence.”

– Plato

“There is no friendship, no love, like that of the parent for the child.”

– Henry Ward Beecher

“To understand your Parents’ love you must raise children yourself.”

– Chinese Proverb

“Children begin by loving their parents; as they grow older they judge them; sometimes they forgive them.”

– Oscar Wilde

“Love and respect are the most important aspects of parenting, and of all relationships.”

– Jodie Foster

