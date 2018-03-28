Planning to move cities? Don’t fret and let these 5 apps make your life easier

Shifting to a new city is never easy. It opens up a pandora’s box of things to be managed at various levels, and requires extreme patience. Relocating doesn’t stop at mere transportation and shifting of houses, but spans through buying furniture, getting connections such as Direct-to-Home (DTH), familiarisation of area for locally available home help services and basic amenities to make life easy. To avoid the hassle involved, here are five apps that one can explore:

1. UrbanClap

Finding services in a new city is a problem faced by many. Be it getting a plumbing job done, improving fitness through yoga, learning to play the guitar, or decorating one’s home. UrbanClap delivers all reliable services at the push of a button. The app connects one with home cleaning, pest control, car washing, appliances repair, beauty experts for personal services and also the usual essential service providers like an electrician, plumber and carpenter.

2. ShiftKarado

ShiftKarado seeks to create a disruption through its transparent and real-time solutions for the inter and intra city relocation. The app gives customers the option of doing a site survey themselves over their laptop or mobile, reducing the overall time taken to zero in on a packer and mover, to approximately 20 minutes.

3. ePayLater

A lot of money is spent on movers and packers, new furniture, travel tickets, electrician, plumbers and so on. This could create a crunch for cash in hand. In such cases, one can log on to ePayLater, where they can buy things instantly and pay after 14 days.

4. AroundMe

AroundMe lets one quickly find out the nearby places and things at a new location. It identifies one’s position and allows them to choose the nearest bank, bar, gas station, hospital, hotel, movie theatre, restaurant, supermarket, among other things.

5. NoBroker

NoBroker.com is a brokerage free real estate portal that connects customers directly with each other by eliminating the middleman. The platform has made renting out a flat, apartment, house, home and flat-mate without a broker so much easier. Moreover, owners of flats and tenants looking for flats can talk directly, thereby saving brokerage cost.

