Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt shine in a new campaign spreading joy

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 17:49 IST

Actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt featured recently in a recent campaign of a leading potatoes chips brand where they are seen in the middle of a conversation during a train journey. Emotions have always been a strong medium to cultivate interest and popularity but in the age of social media, the experiential aspect and the happiness aspiration quotient makes it click. Many previous campaigns in the past have taken to the idea of happiness, especially shared happiness to connect with the audiences who are not only consumers but carriers of storytelling. The campaign resonates their real-life status, making it eye-catchy, giving their fans yet another moment to rejoice seeing them together on-screen.

Mr Dilen Gandhi, Senior Director, Marketing, Foods Category, PepsiCo India, “LAY’S Smile Deke Dekho is based on a simple premise that just like a smile, a pack of LAY’S can build connections between people. And when you combine a smile and LAY’S the results are magical. To tell these stories we have brought together two of India’s best actors - Alia and Ranbir – for the first time on screen together for a series of stories told by one of India’s foremost filmmakers - Dibakar Banerjee. These stories are just the latest chapter in the brand’s two-decade history of building connections. And judging by the response we are getting on social media, one of our best yet.”

The emotional narrative has emerged as one of the most significant tools across varied mediums as it immediately connects the masses with the idea and the face in terms of personality, style, ambition and a vision of making life better than what it is. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, one of the most celebrated real-life couple in B-Town garnered immense interest from the masses and especially the millennials who are exploring how to live in a world where that is unrealistically fast-paced and how to also keep the emotional quotient alive in their super busy lives.





