Restaurateurs worry bringing home the bacon

more-lifestyle

Updated: Apr 17, 2020 18:19 IST

With the speculation that the 21-day lockdown in India might be extended, restaurant owners across the city continue to battle panic. While some believe that it’s going to be a Herculean task to cope with the losses incurred, others believe that the slump will continue as people will continue to practice social distancing for a while.

Most restaurateurs had streamlined a procedure for their employees where they’ve ensured a 100% salary for them till March 31. They had decided on taking a call for the month of April based on the health crisis in the country. Jaasjyot Surri, CEO & Co- Founder, SJI Hospitality and Foods Private Limited says that “tough decisions” need to be taken post-lockdown. “The payments for all entities will be processed post-lockdown when there will be cost optimisation, tweaking of business and food delivery models to ensure operational viability,” he says.

Bidisha Basu, owner, Leaping Windows heaves a sigh of relief. “Excise has been rolled back which should allow us to take care of our employees. We’ll have to take it one day at a time once (and whenever) the lockdown is lifted. Obviously, the first concern is the health and safety of our employees and our customers,” she says.

Refusing to comment on the payment provision for his employees for the month of April, Kedar Shetty, owner, Bombay Cocktail Bar says that resuming business will be a tough job even after the lockdown. “We don’t know how we’ll cope with the losses. Things are uncertain because even if they open, I’m sure that people will hardly turn up as partying will be the last thing on their minds,” he says. In a similar vein, Anurag Katriar, President, NRAI and Executive Director & CEO, Degustibus Hospitality says, “We may be compelled to pay only partial salaries next month simply because very few of us have adequate cash reserves or financial ability to do so. Business will not be the same whenever we resume post this pandemic.”