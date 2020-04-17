e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 17, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / More Lifestyle / Restaurateurs worry bringing home the bacon

Restaurateurs worry bringing home the bacon

Most restaurateurs had streamlined a procedure for their employees where they’ve ensured a 100% salary for them till March 31

more-lifestyle Updated: Apr 17, 2020 18:19 IST
Titas Chowdhury
Titas Chowdhury
Mumbai
         

With the speculation that the 21-day lockdown in India might be extended, restaurant owners across the city continue to battle panic. While some believe that it’s going to be a Herculean task to cope with the losses incurred, others believe that the slump will continue as people will continue to practice social distancing for a while.

Most restaurateurs had streamlined a procedure for their employees where they’ve ensured a 100% salary for them till March 31. They had decided on taking a call for the month of April based on the health crisis in the country. Jaasjyot Surri, CEO & Co- Founder, SJI Hospitality and Foods Private Limited says that “tough decisions” need to be taken post-lockdown. “The payments for all entities will be processed post-lockdown when there will be cost optimisation, tweaking of business and food delivery models to ensure operational viability,” he says.

Bidisha Basu, owner, Leaping Windows heaves a sigh of relief. “Excise has been rolled back which should allow us to take care of our employees. We’ll have to take it one day at a time once (and whenever) the lockdown is lifted. Obviously, the first concern is the health and safety of our employees and our customers,” she says.

Refusing to comment on the payment provision for his employees for the month of April, Kedar Shetty, owner, Bombay Cocktail Bar says that resuming business will be a tough job even after the lockdown. “We don’t know how we’ll cope with the losses. Things are uncertain because even if they open, I’m sure that people will hardly turn up as partying will be the last thing on their minds,” he says. In a similar vein, Anurag Katriar, President, NRAI and Executive Director & CEO, Degustibus Hospitality says, “We may be compelled to pay only partial salaries next month simply because very few of us have adequate cash reserves or financial ability to do so. Business will not be the same whenever we resume post this pandemic.”

top news
‘Community transmission threat looms, no crowding in markets’: Bengal CM
‘Community transmission threat looms, no crowding in markets’: Bengal CM
After lockdown, Covid-19 case doubling rate dipped from 3 to 6.2 days: Govt
After lockdown, Covid-19 case doubling rate dipped from 3 to 6.2 days: Govt
How the Covid-19 crisis may be delaying 5 key cases in Supreme Court
How the Covid-19 crisis may be delaying 5 key cases in Supreme Court
‘India exporting medicines and Pak…’: Army Chief’s stinging takedown of Islamabad
‘India exporting medicines and Pak…’: Army Chief’s stinging takedown of Islamabad
‘Have played 300 ODIs...’: Kuldeep recalls when Dhoni got angry at him
‘Have played 300 ODIs...’: Kuldeep recalls when Dhoni got angry at him
‘Even the best have little flaws’: Shami reveals how he would dismiss Kohli
‘Even the best have little flaws’: Shami reveals how he would dismiss Kohli
Watch: Jaguar F-Pace-based Lister Stealth brags it is ‘world’s fastest SUV’
Watch: Jaguar F-Pace-based Lister Stealth brags it is ‘world’s fastest SUV’
Covid-19 | Pool testing: Method, effectiveness, ICMR guidelines explained
Covid-19 | Pool testing: Method, effectiveness, ICMR guidelines explained
trending topics
Covid-19 hotspotCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 State-Wise CasesCoronavirus cases in IndiaDharavi COVID-19 CasesCovid-19PM ModiCovid-19 LockdownCovid-19 updateManipur Covid-19 lockdown

don't miss

latest news

india-news

lifestyle