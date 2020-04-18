Self-isolation got you in a pickle? Dish out some quick picklicious secrets

Updated: Apr 18, 2020 11:25 IST

An Indian meal is never complete without a spoonful of the sweet, sour, spicy and mouthwatering achaar. If combined with the right dish, it could make anything taste like heaven. Now that you are under a lockdown, why not use the time to create your own tangy flavours of instant pickles from the kitchen of celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor.

Amla pickle to boost your immunity

1.Cut amla into small pieces.

2.In a pan, heat a teaspoon of oil and add mustard seeds to it.

3.After the mustard seeds crackle, add the cut amla.

4.Add haldi (turmeric), salt and a bit of chilli powder.

5.Toss for 30-40 seconds.

Sun-dried pickles

Many people have forgotten this art of making traditional pickles. It’s the season of green apples and mangoes and you have all the time in the world, so sun dry them. In fact, use any vegetable. Apply salt to it. Store it in a tight container.

Mixed vegetable pickle

1.Cut carrots, cauliflower and shalgam (turnip).

2.Heat oil and add good amount of ginger and garlic paste. Add a bit of methi (fenugreek seeds), chilli powder, hing (asafoetida), haldi and salt.

3.Cook and then add the cut vegetables into it.

4.Cook it for about ten minutes.

5.Add jaggery or sugar and a bit of vinegar.

Make sure it’s not entirely cooked that it tastes like vegetable. Cool and store it. It tastes best a month later.

Big red chilly pickle

Prepare the stuffing with mustard powder, chilli powder, salt, haldi (turmeric), little bit of mango powder and saunf (fennel seeds) powder. Mix that all with your choice of oil and stuff it in the red chilly. Preserve it in a container.

