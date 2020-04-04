Stay groomed as you self isolate

more-lifestyle

Recently, actor Ranveer Singh shared a photo of himself sporting an unruly beard and dreadlocks — a look that he anticipates to have post lockdown. But you wouldn’t want to look like him, would you? However, most men depend on salons for their grooming rituals, and with all shops shut now, it’s time to take the pair of scissors in your own hand.

Here are some quick tips:

Get rid of facial hair: Beard styling isn’t easy, so shave off that beard, and get a neat look.

Keep your eyebrows in shape: Trim the eyebrow hair longer than the rest with scissors and use a tweezer to remove extra hair.

Groom your nose: Trim your nose hair with scissors, but be careful while doing it yourself.

Exfoliate skin: Scrub your face with sea salt mixed with olive oil for 10 minutes. This helps in removing dead skin.

Home pedicure: Soak your feet in lukewarm water mixed with liquid soap. Trim your nails with a clipper. Rub your heels with pumice stone. Wash your feet, wipe them, and apply moisturiser. Cover them with socks.