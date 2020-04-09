Steps to safeguard ourselves from Covid-19

more-lifestyle

Updated: Apr 09, 2020 13:01 IST

The Covid-19 pandemic has caused a lot of anxiety amongst everyone. The news flashes on television and social media every minute about the new set of infections hasn’t made things easy. However, instead of obsessing over the burgeoning number of people who’ve been affected, we need to focus on what we can do to increase our immunity and stay safe. Experts Dr Blossom Kochhar, Dr. Taruna Yadav and Dr Simal Soin list a few tricks and tips for us:

Take four to five drops of eucalyptus essential oil, put it in warm water and use it for inhalation. It has been advised that steam can help in preventing the virus so do follow this. You can use it under your feet as well as it helps to cure cold.

The molecules are surrounded by lipids and the one thing that can dissolve the lipid is oil. So try oil pulling. Take a tablespoon of oil in your mouth on an empty stomach for around 20 minutes. This draws out toxins from your body, and not just improves oral, but overall health as well.

Use neem water to bathe and disinfect the surroundings. Neem (Azadirachta indica) is recognised as a medicinal plant well known for its antibacterial, antiviral, and antifungal properties. The best and the most effective way to do so is by adding neem leaves to your bath water. Boil about 30-50 leaves in two liters of water, till the leaves are soft and discoloured, and the water turns green. Then, strain the liquid and store it in an airtight bottle. Pour at least 100 ml of this concoction to your bath water to deeply purify the skin.

If you have a general cold or cough, treat it with camphor. Seek medical help to avoid any confusion of your symptoms to Covid-19. However, avoid panicking and self-medicating with coughsils, paracetamols and pain relief pills. Instead, replace these with camphor, which is renowned in Ayurveda for its medicinal properties. Camphor helps in treating cold, cough and relieves throat congestion and is used as an ingredient in decongestants. Simply rub some camphor oil on your chest and back whilst you sleep to alleviate your symptoms. Light a diffuser lamp with camphor oil in the corner of your house to perfume the area.

During these times, it is important to not just keep yourself clean, but also your surroundings dirt free. Use thyme or tea tree essential oil on a tissue and clean your doors, desks, doorknobs, cars and phones with it. Its antimicrobial properties kill the germs.

Tapping your thymus is one thing that really improves your immune system. Take two to three drops of lavender or any oil and tap your thymus for about 20 minutes. Do this daily.

Gargle with meringue salt, it is wonderful for your throat.

Do some form of exercise for about half-an-hour daily - walk, dance, on the spot jogging or do pranayam. Hold your breath for 15-20 counts and then slowly breath out. You can also sit in a quiet place and meditate. Let your mind relax and take away all the anxiety

Think of something funny, watch a funny web series and laugh. Continue to laugh for about a minute or so, it triggers healthy physical and emotional changes in our body.

Go out in the sun for at least five to 10 minutes in a day. Take care of your back since we sit at home, the spine needs all the strength so expose it to the sun and bask in all the Vitamin D that you can.

Working from home and constantly sitting at one place can make you lazy. Stretch regularly to keep your muscles active.To strengthen your inner core, begin practising your planks.Try to hold the pose for at least 30 seconds to one minute.

Always eat breakfast on time. Kick-start your body’s engine with a low fat, unrefined meal. Opt for oats made with skimmed milk, topped with either fresh or dried fruit. Alternatively, try poached or boiled eggs with whole wheat bread.