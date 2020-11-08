e-paper
Home / More Lifestyle / Supernovas’ Chamari Atapattu reveals eating these Indian dishes and defeating Trailblazers in Women’s T20 Challenge

Supernovas’ Chamari Atapattu reveals eating these Indian dishes and defeating Trailblazers in Women’s T20 Challenge

Cricket fans read on to know about the Indian dishes that the Sri Lankan women cricket team captain, Chamari Athapaththu, eats before going out to bat and the ‘secret food’ that resulted in all those sixes as Supernovas’ defeated Trailblazers by two runs in Women’s T20 Challenge

more-lifestyle Updated: Nov 08, 2020, 20:24 IST
Zarafshan Shiraz
Zarafshan Shiraz
Hindustan Times, Delhi
Supernovas’ Chamari Atapattu reveals what she ate before defeating Trailblazers
Supernovas’ Chamari Atapattu reveals what she ate before defeating Trailblazers(Twitter/ICC/imfemalecricket)
         

The last-ball thriller by Supernovas in the nailbiting match with the Trailblazers at the Women’s T20 Challenge in Sharjah, UAE, garnered massive praises for Sri Lankan women cricket team captain Chamari Athapaththu. The left-handed opener Atapattu smashed five fours and four sixes to notch up 67 runs off 48 balls aggressively.

In a video shared on Twitter by Indian Premier League, Athapaththu hilariously revealed the ‘secret food’ behind her thunderous knock and fans were in for a laughter riot. When asked about what does she eat before going out to bat and“what’s with the sixes?” Athapaththu replied jokingly, “Three masala dosa and masala omelette.”

While Athapaththu had not played since the T20 World Cup in March, due to the coronavirus shutdown, her secret behind her power-hitting win and thunderous knock was enough to make her teammates Shakera Selman, Jemimah Rodrigues, and Harmanpreet Kaur double down with laughter. The video was captioned, “On the mic : Super four from #Supernovas Fun on the microphone with Supernovas quartet @selman_shakera, @JemiRodrigues, @ImHarmanpreet & Chamari Athapaththu. This one’s a laugh riot (sic)”as fans emptied their stash of love for the latter in the comments section.

 

Looking forward to the final, Harmanpreet Kaur-led Supernovas will now be locking horns against Trailblazers, captained by Smriti Mandhana, in the finals of the tournament on Monday, November 9. The match will take place at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium at UAE.

