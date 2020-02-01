e-paper
Take a poke at hand-made tattoos

An ancient way to get inked is making a comeback, and it’s less painful too.

Updated: Feb 01, 2020 18:56 IST
Natasha Rego
Natasha Rego
Hindustan Times
Hand-poke tattoos are made up of lines and dots and so they are typically subtle, simple designs. Because each mark is made by hand, the patterns are also more fluid, imperfect and artistic. (Image courtesy Mohan Raj)
         

Katyani Jaswal, 24, was 10 when her brother got his first tattoo. She’s been plotting her own first ever since, but wanted it to be at the hands of someone she connected with. It would be ten years before she figured out that person could be herself.

She first heard about hand poke tattoos in college, got tattoo artist friends to teach her some of the basics, and learnt the rest from YouTube videos, till she had finally worked up the courage to etch a geometric shape on to her left index finger. That was in 2016.

Since then, she’s poked a total of 10 patterns on to herself, her friends and her brother, till she got good enough to earn money from it.

Hand poke or stick and poke tattoos have a tradition going back to ancient Egypt. They’ve been making a comeback in the West, because they’re less invasive and more fluid, imperfect and artistic.

Tattoo artist Mo Naga learnt the traditional ‘hand-tapping’ method from elders of the Konyak, Tangkhul and Khiamniungan tribes.
Tribal tattoos
  • India has a rich tradition of hand poke tattoos. And Mo Naga, 36, who runs GodnaGram: The Tattoo Village in Delhi and Headhunters Ink in Manipur, is intent on reviving the traditional “hand tapping” method used by Naga tribes, for whom tattoos are sacred.
  • Hand-tapped tattoos are a mark of identity and achievement. They are made with a two-piece bamboo contraption (like a hammer and chisel), one end fitted with a sharp thorn and the other used to tap the natural dye into the skin.
  • Mo, who learnt the method from elders of the Konyak, Tangkhul and Khiamniungan tribes, only practises it for documentary and academic purposes, and only on members of the tribe.
  • “It doesn’t make sense for just anyone to get one,” says Mo, who will, however, give you an elaborate hand poke tattoo inspired by tribal art.

Hand pokes use regular tattoo inks and a modified needle taken from a tattoo machine. But while a machine can hit the skin up to 150 times a second, the poke method works at a fraction of that speed. Therefore, the artists say, it hurts less.

“Each dot is intentional and hand made. If you miss one, it shows. That makes each piece so much more unique,” says Shreya Josh, who runs the Tender Pokes studio in Delhi. “For this method to work, people have to give you an idea of what they want to get, and then trust you as an artist.”

The deliberate nature of each poke informs the designs, which are characterised by lines and dots. From dainty bouquets and elegant typography to insects, plants, complex geometrical and mythical creatures, it’s impressive what can be conveyed through dots and dashes — but the style is, by necessity, minimalist, especially when compared with the giant, multicoloured tattoo creations of today.

Katyani Jaswal’s original creations are characterised by human-plant hybrids. ‘It takes a long time and lots of practice to get clean lines and even now a new skin type or body part can be a challenge,’ she says.

STICKS AND THORNS

Some hand poke artists use thorns or bamboo sticks, as was traditionally done. But most just use the needle, with some using basic splints to greater control. Mohan Raj, of the Pumpkin Patch studio in Bengaluru, uses an ice cream stick for support; Josh wraps a Velcro band around the needle to steady it.

They both tattooed themselves first. They then experimented with small tattoos on friends, and finally got good enough for commissions. “It takes a long time and lots of practice to get clean lines and even now a new skin type or body part is a challenge,” Jaswal says.

Sayesha Mani, 23, a psychologist from Delhi who got a little turtle poked onto her waist by Josh, says she feels she made the perfect choice. “I was worried about getting a tattoo because I have very sensitive skin, but hand poke heals faster and the scabs itch less,” she adds.

Shreya Josh, who runs the Tender Pokes studio in Delhi, also holds workshops for aspiring stick-and-poke artists. ‘They use bananas as practice skins, before tattooing themselves,’ says Josh. ‘It helps if your friends will let you work on them too.’

Awareness of and demand for hand poke tattoos is relatively low, even if it is growing, so a lot of the artists supplement their income. Jaswal takes on art commissions and sells prints of her work; Josh conducts workshops. “I get aspiring stick and poke artists to use bananas as practice skins, before tattooing themselves,” says Josh. “But like any art form, it can only be perfected with years of experience and dedication. It also helps, in the beginning, if you have friends who’d be willing to lend you a part of their skin to practise on.”

