The 12 Commandments of Being a Woman: Bhumi Pednekar-Shilpa Shetty heap praises on ‘queen’ Tahira Kashyap

Updated: Oct 22, 2020, 12:20 IST

Known to be witty even while battling cancer, juggling family responsibilities and a sparkling career as a producer-writer, Tahira Kashyap is now making headlines for her fourth book, The 12 Commandments Of Being A Woman. Bollwood actors Bhumi Pednekar and Shilpa Shetty Kundra were the latest to join the bandwagon of celebrities’ review of the book published by Juggernaut Books.

Taking to their respective Instagram handles, while Bhumi confessed to having known some of Tahira’s “dirty secrets” spilled in the book, Shilpa admitted to having laughed her “guts out”. Adressing Tahira in a selfie video, Bhumi said, “You’re so funny, you’re so witty…I cried, I’ve really laughed. I know a lot of your dirty secrets and it’s just amazing. I’m so proud of what you’ve written.”

Talking about the book, Bhumi said, “This is something all women are just gonna resonate with. There are so many experiences that we all have felt at some point in our life. All I can say is this book is a must read. ”

Concluding the video by saluting Tahira and calling her “the queen”, Bhumi wrote in the caption, “You’re the final commandment @tahirakashyap What a fun and moving read #the12commandmentsofbeingawom (sic).”

Shilpa, on the other hand, revealed, “It is a hilarious read. I just can’t call it hilarious. It is actually quite a slice of life and I’m amazed that how a multitasker you are, Tahira. You dabble in so many roles and you actually come out chupms. It’s wonderful and it’s so inspiring...this book.”

Calling it a worth of reader’s time, Shilpa expressed further in the caption, “”NO Guts, NO Glory”, they say... That explains why you are so glorious my darling, @TahiraKashyap Loved #The12CommandmentsOfBeingAWoman, devoured it, but love you more! More power to you Keep roaring and soaring higher (sic).”

Earlier, actors Taapsee Pannu, Varun Dhawan and even Tahira’s actor-husband Ayushmann Khurrana had given their review of the fun book.

Check out their videos here:

Tahira’s latest book carries a note by Shah Rukh Khan on the cover. It reads, “I’m not sure if I should be happy or offended that Tahira’s favourite make-out spot was in the cinema watching my movies. This wonderful book is full of many such gems that will make you laugh as much as I did.”

