Home / Fitness / Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s latest fitness video is all about performing Vrikshasana in the lap of Manali hills

Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s latest fitness video is all about performing Vrikshasana in the lap of Manali hills

Watch: Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s Yoga pose, Vrikshasana, in the tranquil and serene environment of the picturesque Manali will instantly brush aside your Monday blues and this throwback video is proof

fitness Updated: Oct 19, 2020, 17:01 IST
Zarafshan Shiraz
Zarafshan Shiraz
Hindustan Times, Delhi
Shilpa Shetty Kundra performes Vrikshasana in fitness video from Manali
Shilpa Shetty Kundra performes Vrikshasana in fitness video from Manali(Instagram/theshilpashetty)
         

Feeding our screen sore eyes with the greenery and tranquility of the mountains, Hungama 2 star Shilpa Shetty Kundra shared a throwback video from Manali and instantly pumped up drooping workout mood. Featuring her working out in the tranquil and serene environment of the picturesque Manali, Shilpa’s latest fitness video brushed aside netizens’ Monday blues.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Shilpa shared the video that gives a glimpse of her peaceful exercise routine while she was in Manali for the shooting schedule of Hungama 2. Standing bare feet on the sunkissed grass in the lap of nature, Shilpa was seen donning a white spaghetti top teamed with a pair of black Yoga pants.

Pulling back her hair in a no-nonsense high ponytail so that her tresses do not meddle with her intense workout, Shilpa performed the Yoga pose Vrikshasana. Stretching out her hands above her head and pointing them directly upwards, Shilpa clasped them together in anjali mudra.

Gazing in the distance, she shifted the weight to her left leg while the right knee was bent in half lotus position. She elaborated in the caption, “#MondayMotivation A tranquil and serene environment like the picturesque Manali is perfect for aligning the mind, body, and soul. Being able to become one with nature and practice the Vrikshasana gives me a sense of achievement, especially because getting the right balance isn’t always easy (sic).”

The actor added, “When there’s a lot of noise within, even the quietest of places can feel chaotic. So, it’s extremely important to calm your mind, align your thoughts, and compose yourself before you practise this asana (sic).”

Sharing some benefits of the Yoga asana, Shilpa wrote, “The shift of the entire body’s weight to each leg strengthens the ligaments and tendon of the feet. It also helps strengthen the thighs, calves, & ankles; and helps improve focus. Start your day on a positive note with yoga (sic).”

 
The shift of the entire body's weight to each leg strengthens the ligaments and tendon of the feet. It also helps strengthen the thighs, calves, & ankles; and helps improve focus.

The tree pose Yoga or Vrikshasana also assists the body in establishing pelvic stability and strengthens the bones of the hips and legs.

