The art of entertaining in the post Covid-19 era 

Updated: Apr 25, 2020 12:22 IST

Forget air-kissing and hugs, the post-pandemic future seems more like, “Come on in, your drink awaits you on the table” as you usher in a friend to your house party once the lockdown ends. Our living rooms are likely to take the shape of a toasty party lounge with homemade food, mood lighting and soothing music. Picture a group of four friends meeting on your terrace for potluck on a Sunday afternoon instead of going to the movies. Designer Pria Kataaria Puri observes that till we find the vaccination to cure Covid-19, social distancing is likely to be part of our lives, at least, for the next two years. “Once the pandemic is in control, people will be meeting up, but not in large numbers so small dinners for six or eight people will become the norm. Forget about attending a fashion show or going to the cinema halls or a wedding for the next couple of years. Socialising will become more private and exclusive, which is honestly a great idea as you don’t get to interact much in a large gathering. We will build real relationships rather than frivolous partying. All in all, I see quality socialising becoming a reality. As much as I like to be on video conferencing apps, it comes nowhere close to a personal interaction. I am all for a one-on-one communication in a safe environment among a small number of people.”

Pria sees personalised entertainment being on the social forefront and a new focus on ornate table settings, with more and more people eating indoors.

Fashion buyer and store owner Azmina Rahimtoola says, “Currently, I’m enjoying having virtual drinks with my close friends and family on video apps. Going ahead, I see a few select friends catching up as opposed to hectic socialising. I see more house parties happening with takeaway food ordered from fine-dining restaurants. As inviting friends over is becoming a norm, the emphasis will be on decorating the house with mood lighting, votive candles and floral arrangements.”

Businesswoman Sheetal Mafatlal observes that Covid-19 has not just changed the social aspects but everything - all the norms we’ve grown up with. “There is a new ‘normal’ and as far as entertaining is concerned for the next six months, it will be very intimate and on a one-on-one level. I don’t see people going to restaurants in big groups and it’ll be more about home entertainment comprising one’s close-knit group of friends. It’ll be mostly about intimate dinners instead of going to a bar or a cafe. Having said that, one will have to step up on food, alcohol and service availability within one’s house.”