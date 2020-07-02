e-paper
The new normal for restaurants

With the lockdown extended, popular restaurants will have to see through an uncertain future

more-lifestyle Updated: Jul 02, 2020 22:37 IST
Navneet Vyasan
Navneet Vyasan
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
Gloves and masks will be mandatory
Gloves and masks will be mandatory (PHOTO: SHUTTERSTOCK)
         

With Maharashtra extending the lockdown, numerous restaurants that were ready to reopen, will have to comply a bit longer. However, many of them feel that they are ready and well equipped to handle customers. It is a no brainer that popular joints that have been the lifeline of the city, will have to modify their approach and come out as a safe and secure dining option. But with heavy losses inflicted, it is to be seen if all will be the same.

“We were essentially a dine-in brand as we provide a unique experience of making your own pizza using the wood-fired ovens,” says Krishna Gupta from Lloyd’s group that owns the popular Pizza Joint 1441 Pizzeria. “With the government imposed restrictions, business has been impacted in a large way. For May, our sales have dropped by 80% & for June the figure was 70-75%. We had to draw loans to keep the stores afloat. We have paid salaries” according to company policies and are negotiating with landlords to mitigate the damage and losses in order for us to sustain our business,” he adds.

It is the same for Monaz Irani, Founder and Chef at Plate & Pint, Kemps Corner. “The hospitality industry was completely crippled by the pandemic. Our restaurant was shut for the first two months,” she says. “Inspite of that, salaries were paid to the team, after which takeaways and deliveries are gradually resuming,” she adds.

The owners are confident that once the lockdown is lifted, they will have every precaution in place for the safety of their customers. “Along with the incorporation of mask & gloves in our daily routine, we’ve regularised hand sanitization & temperature monitoring,” says Gupta. Irani adds that they “ensure safety by the use of disposable gloves and masks by all our team members and the temperature is checked regularly, too.”

