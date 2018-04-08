This viral transformation video of fungus-infested toenails will blow your mind

Make-up transformation videos are all over the internet these days, but this one is different. With more than 542,460 views and counting, this time-lapse video shows the stunning transformation of fungus-infested toe-nails, and it has left people amazed.

Moscow-based nail salon, Nail Sunny, posted this video on their Instagram account, and it went viral in no time.

The short clip shows every step of the pedicure process, starting from shaping the toenails to giving it a textured polish.

While many viewers called it “a miracle makeup transformation but on feet”, others found it too “disgusting” to watch.

One social media user wrote: “I need a pedicure like this lol.”

Another commented, “I’m disgusted. I hope the salon has a dermatologist on staff. They need it.”

Despite the mixed reactions, the video shows how a good pedicure can transform even the most damaged nails.

Already planning a visit to your nail technician?

