Tried and Tasted: Here is where you’ll get the best meat and lamb curry in Delhi

I got Lucky – in every way. Ever since I heard about a Sardarji who sold meat and lamb curry – along with liver – in Sadar Bazar, I had been planning to try out his food. I went there some months ago and, after a delicious repast of hot chicken curry and rotis as well as rice and meat, decided that I had to go back there.

And I did so a few days ago – and once again ended up vowing that I would return soon for another meal.

The place – a good-sized cart -- is run by a young man called Lucky. On the menu are chicken and lamb curry, both served in a gravy of minced meat. There is also liver, in the same curry. On Tuesdays and some other days, he sells only vegetarian food – rajma chaawal etc.

The food business was started by his father, Sardar Attar Singh Sachdev, some 40 years ago. Before that, Sachdev Sa’ab used to sell rajma chawal on his cycle. Soon mutton curry was added to the menu. Sardarji is no more, and now Lucky is running the show.

To reach this place, you have to go to Qutb Road near Pan Mandi in Sadar Bazar. You could take an e-rick from the Paharganj side of the New Delhi Railway Station and you will be in Pan Mandi in ten minutes or so. Just ask anybody – including your e-rick driver – where Sardarji’s meat shop is, and you will be guided there.

You will find the cart, and spot huge utensils on it. One large pateela, on top of a stove, holds the lamb and the minced meat curry. There are fried chicken pieces in a vessel on top, and another pot carries fried liver. If you ask for chicken, he will take a few pieces, put them in plate, add generous helpings of the bubbling minced meat curry on top, sprinkle some masalas over it – and serve it to you with rice or roti, He has a bevy of assistants for the rotis that are made there and then.

The place does brisk business because Lucky’s curries are hot and thick, but not unlike the dishes that you would make at home. He uses a fair amount of chillies, apart from the usual masalas and spices – cloves, cardamom, cumin powder, coriander powder, turmeric and so on.

His curry is different from that served by others who use minced meat in their gravies, for the keema at Lucky’s is finely ground. You get the taste of keema in the gravy which is rather thick, and not chewy or grainy the way keema curries usually are in many rahra meat dishes. The overall taste is nice – and I love the liver pieces that he serves with the meat.

There is a small counter next to the ‘thhela’ where you can stand and eat. The food is served with onion pieces and chutney.

I ate my curries with rotis. Oy, Lucky, Lucky Oy, I said to myself as I licked my fingers clean.

Recipe: Liver masala

Ingredients: ½ kg goat liver, cut into small pieces; 1 large onion finely chopped, 1 tbsp ginger-garlic paste, 1 cup chopped tomatoes, 1 small stick of cinnamon, 3 green cardamoms, 2 black cardamoms, 1 bay leaf, ½ tsp turmeric powder, 1 tsp cumin powder, 1 tbsp coriander powder, 1/4th tsp red chilli powder, ½ tsp garam masala powder, chopped green chillies, ginger slivers, salt to taste, oil for frying.

Method: Wash and drain the liver. Heat the oil. Add the whole spices and then the onions. Fry the onions. When light brown, add the ginger-garlic paste. Stir for a few minutes and then add the tomatoes. When the tomatoes become mushy, add the powdered masala. Now add the liver and stir for ten minutes or so. Add the garam masalas, and the green chillies and ginger sliver just before turning off the heat. Serve hot.

