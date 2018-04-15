Tried and Tasted: Here’s where to get finger-licking good kababs in Delhi

The best known maker of kababs in Delhi was a master called Maseeta. Let me put it this way: what Tansen is to music, Maseeta is to kababs. Old-timers still recall him with tears in their eyes and water in their mouth. Maseeta key kabab, kya baat thhi, they say.

In one corner of Delhi, Maseeta’s descendants have been carrying on with the business, grilling delicious kababs day after day. I went there after a while, and found that their kababs were simply superb. They were soft, juicy, flavourful, yet not chilli hot.

The place is called Qureshi Kabab Corner, and it is on Urdu Bazar in Jama Masjid. They started out as a small stall, and now run quite a big business, with a few permanent stalls, and a nicely done up place where you can sit and eat in an adjoining lane. It was bustling with life the evening I was there. The place, indeed, is immensely popular, and people come from far-off places just to have a go at their kababs. They also have a catering business.

Qureshi Corner is run by five Qureshi brothers who say Maseeta was their great grandfather. The family came to Delhi from Bareilly generations ago. They make seekh kababs with three kinds of meat – chicken, goat meat and buffalo meat. And they also serve rolls.

The kebabs are grilled in front of the stalls. Several pairs of hands are kept busy by the huge charcoal grills. The meat is thickly coated around a skewer, which is then placed one after the other in a neat row on top of the red hot grills. The skewer is turned around a few times, and once the meat is done, it is taken off the rod, placed on a plate and served.

But wait, there is something that they add to the kabab before serving it which makes all the difference to the taste. They pour melted butter over it. And that, to my mind, is simply delicious. The buttery kabab is now served with a roomali roti, some onion rings and tart chutney. Chutneys are all important, and that is why I shall share a chutney recipe with you in this column.

The kabab, as I said, is not hot or spicy, but has the nice aftertaste of mild spices. You get the taste of the meat – and the butter, of course, takes it to another realm altogether. I enjoyed all three kababs, but if I have to give the trophy to one, it will be the buffalo meat kabab.

I never met Maseeta and can’t recall ever having eaten his fabled kabab. But I am sure he is up there, smiling at the Qureshi brothers.

Recipe: Teekha-meetha chutney

Ingredients: 2 tbsp garlic paste, 30g whole dried red chillies, juice of half a lime, 1 tsp ketchup, 1 tbsp oil, salt to taste

Method: Soak the red chillies in warm water for about 30-40 minutes. Take the chillies out and put in a blender with the other ingredients. The consistency should be chutney-like – neither runny, nor too thick. Add some water if needed while blending to get the right smoothness. Serve with kebabs and onion rings.

