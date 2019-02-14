Valentine’s Day 2019: Whatsapp messages and wishes for parents on February 14

Valentine’s Day is when some of us express our love for that special someone and give them gifts, cards and chocolates, not particularly in that order. At times these feelings are reciprocated and many a time they aren’t. So, in order to avoid potential heartbreak this time, you might want to spend Valentine’s Day with your parents, who have given you so much all throughout your life.

Our parents are the ones who deserve our love the most, so here are a few messages and quotes that you can share with them on Valentine’s Day to make them realise how special they are to you.

