Want to become a social media influencer? Here are 5 factors to keep in mind

The craze of social media is such that people nowadays have become more comfortable in sharing their thoughts, lifestyle and interests with the online world. They aspire to become social media influencers to express themselves on public platforms. Instagram is one such platform that offers great opportunity for engagement via photos, texts, and video content. It has become one of the most engaging photo sharing apps for building connections and communities. A well curated Instagram profile can be a great tool to become an influencer and increase online reach. Here are some tips by Manish Bhatnagar, co-founder, VURoll.com on how to become an Instagram influencer.

Make your interest a passion: Your interests play a vital role in highlighting your overall personality. Therefore, create content around something that defines your passion and truly resonates with you. This will help you gain more followers because they always look for interesting and desirable content.

Right content speaks volume: Instagram being the popular visual medium, because of its aesthetical aspects like photo, video, and text can play a vital role in boosting your profile as an influencer. There is no fixed rule but always make sure that your posts should be engaging, entertaining and unique in terms of presentation.

Mix online with offline: Do not restrict your ideas or posts to the digital medium. Evolve your profile as a brand and connect with industry people and target audience via offline routes. Attending events, creating engaging activities and meeting fans provide a great leverage in long terms.

Quality is the key: As an Instagrammer and aspiring influencer, it is imperative to maintain a constant flow of quality content. You should always focus on posting valuable content for your viewers. Your content will only trend/influence amongst readers when it is consistent and engaging. Right hashtags, catchy captions, and subtle humour are always appreciated.

Engage with your audience: A constant engagement is one of most important aspect to be taken care of as an influencer. Followers are always interested to connect and curious to know more about their favourite Instagram personalities. Replying to their comments and using interactive Instagram features like stories and live streaming takes you closer to your audience.

