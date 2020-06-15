e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 15, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / More Lifestyle / Watch | Rifle in one hand, milk packet in the other: RPF constable’s humane gesture to help distressed mother

Watch | Rifle in one hand, milk packet in the other: RPF constable’s humane gesture to help distressed mother

A video of Railway Police Force (RPF) constable Inder Singh Yadav running after a Shramik Special train to help a distressed mother went viral, and showed that heroes are all around us.

more-lifestyle Updated: Jun 15, 2020 15:13 IST
Swati Chaturvedi
Swati Chaturvedi
Hindustan Times
Inder Singh Yadav (inset) was asking passengers to not venture out of the train, when Sharif Hashmi, mother of a three-month-old, made a request for some milk.
Inder Singh Yadav (inset) was asking passengers to not venture out of the train, when Sharif Hashmi, mother of a three-month-old, made a request for some milk.(HT File)
         

A video of Railway Police Force (RPF) constable Inder Singh Yadav running after a Shramik Special train to help a distressed mother went viral, and showed that heroes are all around us. “As a father of two daughters, I couldn’t see a parent in pain,” Yadav says.

He was asking passengers to not venture out of the train, when Sharif Hashmi, mother of a three-month-old, made a request for some milk. “I rushed to buy it from a kiosk, but the train started moving. I trusted my instinct and ran with my service rifle in one hand and the milk packet in the other,” he tells us, adding that Hashmi’s voice was full of pain as she had been looking for milk for her child for two days.

 

Yadav, 33, who has been serving in Bhopal for five years, says, “It’s God who helps; we are mere mediums. Main Hindustan ke veeron (frontline workers) ko naman karta hoon. ”

This act of compassion led Railway Minister Piyush Goyal to announce a cash award to honour him. Bhopal RPF has been instrumental in feeding 50-100 people daily during the lockdown.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags
top news
In Rajnath’s speech on Indo-Nepal ties, reference to spiritual connect
In Rajnath’s speech on Indo-Nepal ties, reference to spiritual connect
‘Maximised restricted lockdown’ in Chennai, 3 other districts from June 19
‘Maximised restricted lockdown’ in Chennai, 3 other districts from June 19
No Delhi lockdown is being planned, says CM Arvind Kejriwal
No Delhi lockdown is being planned, says CM Arvind Kejriwal
‘This lockdown proves...’: Rahul quotes Einstein to attack government
‘This lockdown proves...’: Rahul quotes Einstein to attack government
India’s temp likely to rise by over 4 degrees by end of 21st century:Report
India’s temp likely to rise by over 4 degrees by end of 21st century:Report
‘Can’t forget those at home’: UK’s loneliness minister on writing letters
‘Can’t forget those at home’: UK’s loneliness minister on writing letters
Sushant Singh Rajput’s autopsy report submitted, family arrives in Mumbai
Sushant Singh Rajput’s autopsy report submitted, family arrives in Mumbai
RIP Sushant Singh l Actor Divyanka Tripathi on how trolling affects artistes
RIP Sushant Singh l Actor Divyanka Tripathi on how trolling affects artistes
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaAmit ShahCovid-19 RecoveryPetrol and diesel pricesSushant Singh Rajput deathRIP Sushant Singh RajputCOVID 19 TallyDelhi Covid-19 casesTS Telangana Inter Results 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

lifestyle

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In