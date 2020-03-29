e-paper
Watch: With Mahabharata returning on TV, Duryodhana has a message for all those staying at home during the coronavirus outbreak

The epic serial Mahabharata is returning to Doordarshan to help keep those of us staying at home occupied with some quality old school content. And Duryodhana, aka Puneet Issar, has some advice for us during these uncertain times.

more-lifestyle Updated: Mar 29, 2020 16:01 IST
Kabir Singh Bhandari
Kabir Singh Bhandari
Hindustan Times
         



The veteran actor, one of the earliest proponents of fitness in Bollywood, talks about how we need to practice social distancing. He requests us to stay at home, something which he and his family have been practicing. “We have relieved all our house sstaff, no one comes inside the house, and no one goes out.”

Watch the video below to hear what he said

 

Issar talks about how the family members have divided the work amongst themselves (Indian men are you listening?).

He also highlights a positive aspect regarding the current situation, saying that the family is having their three meals together.

Over the last few years, Issar has directed and starred in ‘Mahabharat’ which is a retelling of the epic through the perspective of Duryodhana. In order to get into the same form and shape he was in 30 years ago, Issar followed a punishing schedule which would give today’s most dedicated gym goers a complex. Waking up in the morning, he would go for an 8 km run, during which he would rehearse the lines of the play. At 12 noon he would hit the gym for 2.5 hours, six days a week.

The author tweets at @shadowwarior and can be reached at kabir.bhandari@htdigital.in and Instagram.com/kabirsinghbhandari

