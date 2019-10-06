Why you need to start with green tea right away

more-lifestyle

A few years ago, not many would have believed that a humble cup of green tea can guard the body against heart disease, cancer and many other ailments. Research conducted on the effects of tea on heart attack victims shows that both black tea and green tea help reduce blood platelet aggregation, reducing the risk of cardiovascular disease.

There are about 3,000 varieties of tea in the world. Out of these it is the variety called Camellia Sinensis that is mainly consumed. When the leaves of this plant are simply picked and dried without fermentation, it is called

green tea. This contains more catechins, polyphenols and bioflavonoids than the fermented variety of the same plant. When Camellia Sinensis is semi-fermented, you get oolong tea, which is halfway between green tea and black tea. Further fermentation leads to the making of black tea, which is commonly consumed.

Black tea contains 3% to 10% catechins, while oolong tea and green tea contain 8% to 20% and 30%to 42% respectively. It is these catechins that give tea its heart-protecting and blood-thinning properties. The polyphenols in green tea prevents oxidation of the bad cholesterol. This stops the build-up of cholesterol, fats and other substances in artery walls. Polyphenols in green tea also help lower triglyceride levels in blood.

The antioxidants in green tea also thwart cancer cell proliferation. There have been innumerable tests and studies done which prove the cancer-blocking effects of tea on almost every type of cancer.

Green tea is a longevity drink. It lowers cholesterol, reduces the clotting tendency of the blood and prevents heart disease. It protects the liver and the brain from oxidised fatty acids. It also has antibacterial and antiviral activity. In order to get its health benefits, one must incorporate it in their daily diet.

First Published: Oct 06, 2019 13:23 IST