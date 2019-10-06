e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 06, 2019-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Oct 06, 2019

Why you need to start with green tea right away

A few years ago, not many would have believed that a humble cup of green tea can guard the body against heart disease, cancer and many other ailments.

more-lifestyle Updated: Oct 06, 2019 13:23 IST
Anjali Mukerjee
Anjali Mukerjee
Hindustan Times
There are about 3,000 varieties of tea in the world. Out of these it is the variety called Camellia Sinensis that is mainly consumed. When the leaves of this plant are simply picked and dried without fermentation, it is called
There are about 3,000 varieties of tea in the world. Out of these it is the variety called Camellia Sinensis that is mainly consumed. When the leaves of this plant are simply picked and dried without fermentation, it is called (Unsplash)
         

A few years ago, not many would have believed that a humble cup of green tea can guard the body against heart disease, cancer and many other ailments. Research conducted on the effects of tea on heart attack victims shows that both black tea and green tea help reduce blood platelet aggregation, reducing the risk of cardiovascular disease.

There are about 3,000 varieties of tea in the world. Out of these it is the variety called Camellia Sinensis that is mainly consumed. When the leaves of this plant are simply picked and dried without fermentation, it is called
green tea. This contains more catechins, polyphenols and bioflavonoids than the fermented variety of the same plant. When Camellia Sinensis is semi-fermented, you get oolong tea, which is halfway between green tea and black tea. Further fermentation leads to the making of black tea, which is commonly consumed.

Black tea contains 3% to 10% catechins, while oolong tea and green tea contain 8% to 20% and 30%to 42% respectively. It is these catechins that give tea its heart-protecting and blood-thinning properties. The polyphenols in green tea prevents oxidation of the bad cholesterol. This stops the build-up of cholesterol, fats and other substances in artery walls. Polyphenols in green tea also help lower triglyceride levels in blood.

The antioxidants in green tea also thwart cancer cell proliferation. There have been innumerable tests and studies done which prove the cancer-blocking effects of tea on almost every type of cancer.

Green tea is a longevity drink. It lowers cholesterol, reduces the clotting tendency of the blood and prevents heart disease. It protects the liver and the brain from oxidised fatty acids. It also has antibacterial and antiviral activity. In order to get its health benefits, one must incorporate it in their daily diet.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

First Published: Oct 06, 2019 13:23 IST

tags
top news
Shami’s five-wicket haul helps India to 203-run win over South Africa
Shami’s five-wicket haul helps India to 203-run win over South Africa
Oct 06, 2019 15:02 IST
2 months on, NC delegation meets Farooq, Omar Abdullah in Srinagar
2 months on, NC delegation meets Farooq, Omar Abdullah in Srinagar
Oct 06, 2019 13:51 IST
Destruction inevitable, says Mumbai Metro’s chief Ashwini Bhide after Aarey row
Destruction inevitable, says Mumbai Metro’s chief Ashwini Bhide after Aarey row
Oct 06, 2019 15:05 IST
Kerala woman killed 6 of family with cyanide-laced food over 14 yrs : Cops
Kerala woman killed 6 of family with cyanide-laced food over 14 yrs : Cops
Oct 06, 2019 09:13 IST
‘Unemployed, already married’: Delhi man poses as scientist to marry again
‘Unemployed, already married’: Delhi man poses as scientist to marry again
Oct 06, 2019 07:41 IST
Beijing’s allegiance to Pakistan key roadblock in India-China ties | Opinion
Beijing’s allegiance to Pakistan key roadblock in India-China ties | Opinion
Oct 06, 2019 07:58 IST
‘Pagle, ab rulaega kya’: Harbhajan’s special message for Rohit Sharma
‘Pagle, ab rulaega kya’: Harbhajan’s special message for Rohit Sharma
Oct 06, 2019 08:18 IST
Quitting force due to harassment, says jawan captured by Pak; Army rejects charge
Quitting force due to harassment, says jawan captured by Pak; Army rejects charge
Oct 06, 2019 08:50 IST
trending topics
India vs South AfricaMaharashtra Assembly Elections 2019Ashok TanwarWar box office collectionBigg Boss 13RBIBigg Boss 13 Day 4 Written UpdateSwachh BharatSamsung Galaxy FoldTejas ExpressNavratri Day 6
don't miss
latest news
India News
lifestyle