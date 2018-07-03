Liquid diet for weight loss, here’s how green tea, cranberry juice and honey help you lose weight

While you must be concentrating on superfoods like salads and soups mostly, a liquid diet is also an effective way of getting rid of all that flab and losing weight in a healthy manner. This does not necessarily mean that you should live on only some liquids, but rather include certain drinks in your daily diet to bring down your weight.

While no diet plan alone or beverage alone can help you lose weight, there are some drinks which when combined with a healthy lifestyle, can give your efforts a boost. Here are a few drinks which can help you keep your weight in check.

Green tea

Green tea can activate the body’s thermogenic fat-burning activity. (Shutterstock)

“This is a calorie-free drink and something that most weight-watchers swear by. Green tea contains catechins, antioxidants that help suppress the production of free radicals in the body. It has also been shown to activate the body’s thermogenic fat-burning activity,” explains Delhi-based Sujata Sharma, who is a diabetes educator for the BeatO app.

Lemon and ginger drink

Ginger contains gingerol which is known to prevent stomach problems and aid digestion. “Lemons are not only rich in Vitamin C but also antioxidants which fight the production of free radicals in the body. When combined with an effective exercise regimen, this can work wonders,” says Sharma.

Cranberry juice

Cranberry can help manage your cholesterol levels. (Shutterstock)

Cranberry juice is known to be a natural diuretic and can help in flushing out excess water .It also contains anthocyanin a powerful antioxidant which helps combating certain infections , diseases and helps in managing your cholesterol levels.

Cinnamon and honey

“This is made by mixing a spoonful of honey and half a tablespoon of cinnamon in a glass of warm water. A dash of fresh lime can help in the fat burning process. Cinnamon is known to curb cravings while honey aids metabolism,” says Shivani Jotwani, a Delhi-based nutritionist for the medical app, Lybrate.

Water

“Without doubt, water is the best drink to help you lose extra weight. Keeping yourself adequately hydrated can help flush out all toxins from the body and aid in digestion, fat burning, and overall metabolism,” adds Jotwani.

