For faster weight loss, include these 5 superfoods in your daily diet

Superfoods are excellent for weight loss. Besides helping you lose belly fat, they’re also great for overall health as they’re full of antioxidants, vitamins, minerals and other elements that run your body efficiently.

Now, we understand it’s not easy to include everything in your diet and the temptations are many. However, if you are able to include these 5 top healthy foods in your everyday diet you will see faster results in your effort to lose weight. A daily diet that includes these food will also ensure that you stay healthy and fit, for longer.

Berries: “Berries are great foods for boosting metabolism and regulating blood sugar. They are also rich sources of antioxidants and fibre. For instance, raspberries contain ketones which prevent an overall increase in body and visceral fat,” says Dr Shivani Jotwani, nutritionist, Lybrate.

Eggs: Eggs have lower calories but are nutrient-dense and filling, which makes them an ideal choice for weight loss. They are high-protein foods that reduce appetite and increase fullness, compared to foods that contain less protein.

Apples: An apple a day keeps the doctor away. Living up to this old saying, apples are truly a powerful superfood. Loaded with antioxidants, healthy fibre and essential vitamins and minerals, not only are they delicious to munch on, but are versatile to cook with as well, be it a dessert or a wholesome meal.

“Apples can aid in weight loss and fight obesity as they are naturally free of fat, cholesterol, sodium and are a low calorie, yet nutrient dense food,” says Priyanka Verma, nutritionist, Portea Medical.

Spinach: Whether eaten raw or cooked, spinach is an excellent source of vitamins, minerals and beneficial phytochemicals. “This green superfood is important for athletes and fitness freaks. Even Popeye was not wrong about the energy-boosting properties and iron content of spinach,” explains Verma.

Green tea: Green tea and its variants are probably the healthiest beverage on the planet. Whether it is for improved brain function, fat loss or a lower risk of cancer, green tea offers many impressive benefits.

“Green tea increases fat burning and improves physical performance. It can lower your risk of Type 2 diabetes, risk of cardiovascular disease and help you lose weight and lessen your risk of obesity,” illustrates Verma.

