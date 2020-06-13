World Gin Day: Celebrate at home with easy-to-make Gin cocktail recipes
Whether it is boredom you are looking to alleviate or just dull your senses, World Gin Day can aid you well. Read on for a few Gin cocktail recipes.more-lifestyle Updated: Jun 13, 2020 11:06 IST
June 13 is celebrated as World Gin Day and there is no better way to celebrate it than with a stiff glass with friends and family. Gin was originally distilled as a medicinal liquor that derives its predominant flavour from juniper berries. Nowadays, it is produced with a variety of herbal and botanical ingredients, spice, floral or fruit-flavours aside from juniper. Due to its raw and organic taste components, Gin is an ideal liquor for experimenting with different mixes. No matter what the occasion, with Gin, it is a guaranteed good time, be it a college frat party or an elegant highbrowed gathering.
If you are looking to expand your Gin experience, here are some Gin cocktail recipes that you can enjoy from the comfort of your home:
CLASSIC GIN &TONIC
The ori(gins) of the classic G&T can be traced back to India in the 1800s to mask the bitter taste of tonic water, which was used for its malaria fighting properties.
Ingredients
• 2-ounces gin
• 4-ounces good-quality tonic water
Method
• Fill a glass with ice and add the gin and tonic water. Stir gently to combine. Garnish.
Garnish
• Lime wedges
• Mint sprigs
• Juniper berries
• Peppercorns
BEEFEATER MANGO COOLER
Ingredients
•60 ml Beefeater dry gin
•60 ml mango puree
•25 ml lemon juice
•Soda to top
To Garnish
•1 Fresh mango/ orange wedge
Glass
•Collins/ High ball
Method
•Shake the gin, mango puree and lemon juice in a shaker with ice
•Pour into a tall glass filled with ice
•Top with soda, stir and garnish with fresh mango
BEEFEATER & IT
Ingredients
•45 ml Beefeater London Dry Gin
•30 ml Martini Rosso/ sweet vermouth
•1 dash orange bitters/ bitters
To Garnish
•Orange peel/ orange half moon
Glass
Old fashioned/ rocks/ whisky glass
Method
•Stir all the ingredients with ice
•Strain into a chilled old fashioned glass filled with ice
•Garnish with orange peel or half a moon
ROKU TONIC
Roku gin, Tonic water and 6 strands of ginger
Ingredients
•30 ml Roku
•120 ml Tonic
Garnish
•Ginger sticks, as per your preference
Method
•Add all ingredients and build. Serve over cubed ice in a highball glass. Garnish with ginger slices.
ROKU NEGRONI
Roku Gin, Umeshu, Campari, Orange Zest
Ingredients
•30 ml Roku
•15 ml Umeshu
•15 ml Campari
Garnish
•Orange Zest, as per your preference
Method
•Add all ingredients and build. Serve over a large cube of ice in an Old Fashioned glass. Garnish with orange zest.
Enjoy!
-- Cocktail recipes courtesy platingsandpairings.com, Beam Suntory and Pernod Ricard