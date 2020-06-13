World Gin Day: Celebrate at home with easy-to-make Gin cocktail recipes

more-lifestyle

June 13 is celebrated as World Gin Day and there is no better way to celebrate it than with a stiff glass with friends and family. Gin was originally distilled as a medicinal liquor that derives its predominant flavour from juniper berries. Nowadays, it is produced with a variety of herbal and botanical ingredients, spice, floral or fruit-flavours aside from juniper. Due to its raw and organic taste components, Gin is an ideal liquor for experimenting with different mixes. No matter what the occasion, with Gin, it is a guaranteed good time, be it a college frat party or an elegant highbrowed gathering.

If you are looking to expand your Gin experience, here are some Gin cocktail recipes that you can enjoy from the comfort of your home:

CLASSIC GIN &TONIC

Classic gin & tonic ( https://www.platingsandpairings.com/ )

The ori(gins) of the classic G&T can be traced back to India in the 1800s to mask the bitter taste of tonic water, which was used for its malaria fighting properties.

Ingredients

• 2-ounces gin

• 4-ounces good-quality tonic water

Method

• Fill a glass with ice and add the gin and tonic water. Stir gently to combine. Garnish.

Garnish

• Lime wedges

• Mint sprigs

• Juniper berries

• Peppercorns

BEEFEATER MANGO COOLER

Ingredients

•60 ml Beefeater dry gin

•60 ml mango puree

•25 ml lemon juice

•Soda to top

To Garnish

•1 Fresh mango/ orange wedge

Glass

•Collins/ High ball

Method

•Shake the gin, mango puree and lemon juice in a shaker with ice

•Pour into a tall glass filled with ice

•Top with soda, stir and garnish with fresh mango

BEEFEATER & IT

Beefeater & It ( Pernod Ricard )

Ingredients

•45 ml Beefeater London Dry Gin

•30 ml Martini Rosso/ sweet vermouth

•1 dash orange bitters/ bitters

To Garnish

•Orange peel/ orange half moon

Glass

Old fashioned/ rocks/ whisky glass

Method

•Stir all the ingredients with ice

•Strain into a chilled old fashioned glass filled with ice

•Garnish with orange peel or half a moon

ROKU TONIC

Roku Tonic ( Beam Suntory )

Roku gin, Tonic water and 6 strands of ginger

Ingredients

•30 ml Roku

•120 ml Tonic

Garnish

•Ginger sticks, as per your preference

Method

•Add all ingredients and build. Serve over cubed ice in a highball glass. Garnish with ginger slices.

ROKU NEGRONI

Roku Negroni ( Beam Suntory )

Roku Gin, Umeshu, Campari, Orange Zest

Ingredients

•30 ml Roku

•15 ml Umeshu

•15 ml Campari

Garnish

•Orange Zest, as per your preference

Method

•Add all ingredients and build. Serve over a large cube of ice in an Old Fashioned glass. Garnish with orange zest.

Enjoy!

-- Cocktail recipes courtesy platingsandpairings.com, Beam Suntory and Pernod Ricard

