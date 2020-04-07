World Health Day 2020: Ayurvedic tips to keep calm during lockdown

more-lifestyle

Updated: Apr 07, 2020 16:09 IST

With an impending sense of negativity, economy on a downward trajectory and new challenges that these difficult times must have thrown at you it is easy to get bogged down. The key is to keep your mind calm and stay positive. This World Health Day, we look at some Ayurvedic tips that are helpful in keeping yourself calm.

Consciously lower adrenaline with yoga

Panic and stress heightens production of adrenaline—the fight or flight hormone. Continued exposure to adrenaline is bad for your health. Being in a negative state of mind provokes your body to be prepared for a fight or run away. Thus, you experience your heart pumping, and an enhanced sense of smell and sound. That might sound good, but it’s not. Researches show that prolonged exposure to adrenaline can lead to kidney cysts, directly affects your appetite and increases blood sugar levels. It is natural for your mind to react with heightened production of adrenaline in a stressful situation, but you can train your mind to stay calm and reduce the long-term effect on your body.

Fix 30 minutes every morning for yoga. Bringing you mind to a state of composed calmness in the morning will fortify it for stress assaults all day long. Pick a calm spot in your home, like your balcony, or near an open window, and practice Padmasana. Cross your legs at the knee and place the feet on the opposite thigh. Place the wrists on the knees, close your eyes and focus on an imaginary lotus (or any flower you like). Think of nothing else. Do this for 10 minutes. At the end of the day, pick a calm spot and practice Shavashana. It’s a simple asana. Just lie down supine on your back and close your eyes. Breathe gently and focus on the parts of your body starting from the tip of your head to your toe, and back up again.

Manage stress with herbal supplements and vata—pacifying diets

Ashwagandha, Brahmi, Sarpagandha, Jatamansi, and Sankhpushpi are have active ingredients which strengthens the nervous system and enhances stress response. Many ayurvedic teas include these ingredients. If you do not have access to those teas, you can make your own at home with ginger and tulsi. For your diets, get started with a Vata pacifying diet, because when this Dosha increases in your body you naturally tend to be stressed and anxious.

Seek positivity through digital satsang

While yoga can help, you must break the habit of looking for news, events or memes on social media that indirectly breeds hate, anger, confusion, or just plain negativity in your mind. Staying in the know is important. Stay updated, but when you see a news that is useful or helpful for your situation, skim over it. Do not dwell long on anything that is negative. The Vedas speak of satsang, which means ‘company of good people’. While you should not go out, you can easily schedule a video group call with your friends. Being with good friends is a strong mood-booster! Discuss positive things and find out what you can do together to stay engaged and positive.

Do not ignore your health problems. You can consult an Ayurveda expert doctor via tele-consultation.

Dr. Partap Chauhan, Director of Jiva Ayurveda, is an author, public speaker, TV personality and Ayurvedacharya.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter