World Post Day 2019: Significance, history and interesting facts

Oct 09, 2019

The proper definition of a man is an animal that writes letters- Lewis Carroll, author of the book Alice in Wonderland said it years ago. The need to express by the means of words, spoken or written, is our innate nature. Hence, people of all ages invented convenient methods to send messages. From the old times of pigeon posts to the modern times of e-mails and chats, one thing that remained constant all through is the irresistible impulse of people to express and communicate.

Hand-written letters have the power to surprise us even today. An unanticipated post from a bosom buddy or a loving spouse can put a smile on even the chronically frowny faces.

Not just a medium of expression, posts also have the power to change the course of history. Just like the now-famous letter which former US President Barack Obama had written to then US President George Bush on May 1, 2003, apologising for criticising his idea of initiating war in Iraq.

The perception of the word post has fairly changed today. A post nowadays usually refers to a social media post written by people on a social networking website. With this, new terms like hashtags and tagging are also used mostly by the younger generations.

October 9 is World Post Day. To commemorate the establishment of the Universal Postal Union(UPU) in 1874 in Switzerland’s capital city Bern, October 9 was announced as World Post Day by the UPU Congress held in the Japanese capital Tokyo in 1969. Ever since then, countries across the world participate in the annual celebration of World Post Day.

The motive of dedicating a day to posts is to make people aware about the role it plays and its significance in our everyday lives and businesses, as well as its contribution to global social and economic development. The will of people to express through words helped establish both governmental and non-governmental postal services and created new job avenues for people.

