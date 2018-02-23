A death trap: Review of Game Night by Rashid Irani
A thriller-comedy with a scarcely original screenplay, affable actors and a lot of fluff.movie reviews Updated: Feb 23, 2018 15:49 IST
GAME NIGHT
- Direction: John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein
- Actors: Rachel McAdams, Jason Bateman
- Rating: 2 / 5
With more than a little in common with David Fincher’s vastly superior The Game (1997), the generically-titled Game Night blends thriller and comedy tropes with mixed results.
At best an amusing showcase for some affable actors, the screenplay centres on a group of suburban couples whose weekly soiree takes a nightmarish turn following the kidnapping of one of the gamers.
Car chases, shootouts and film references abound. In other words, there’s scarcely anything original about the outlandish caper.
As the lead pair, Rachel McAdams and Jason Bateman share cute on-screen chemistry. In the supporting role of a divorced cop, Jesse Plemons is appropriately deadpan.
Overall, Game Night provides a pleasant enough diversion for the fluff seekers.