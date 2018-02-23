A death trap: Review of Game Night by Rashid Irani

GAME NIGHT Direction: John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein

Actors: Rachel McAdams, Jason Bateman

Rating: 2 / 5

With more than a little in common with David Fincher’s vastly superior The Game (1997), the generically-titled Game Night blends thriller and comedy tropes with mixed results.

At best an amusing showcase for some affable actors, the screenplay centres on a group of suburban couples whose weekly soiree takes a nightmarish turn following the kidnapping of one of the gamers.

Car chases, shootouts and film references abound. In other words, there’s scarcely anything original about the outlandish caper.

As the lead pair, Rachel McAdams and Jason Bateman share cute on-screen chemistry. In the supporting role of a divorced cop, Jesse Plemons is appropriately deadpan.

Overall, Game Night provides a pleasant enough diversion for the fluff seekers.