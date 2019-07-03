A Marvellous return: Rashid Irani reviews Spider Man - Far From Home

SPIDER-MAN: FAR FROM HOME Direction: Jon Watts

Actors: Tom Holland, Zendaya

Rating: 2.5 / 5

Are you ready to step back into the Marvel Cinematic Universe? Well, here we go.

After the sacrificial death of his mentor Tony Stark / Iron Man in Avengers: Endgame, the heartbroken teenage Spider-Man (Tom Holland) decides to take a break from superheroism and joins his classmates on a school-sponsored summer trip to Europe.

Soon enough, however, moral responsibility beckons and our acrobatic arachnoid must suit up to save mankind from villainous new creatures called The Elementals.

Director Jon Watts, who also helmed Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2017, melds CGI action, corny humour and globetrotting hijinks to fashion another Marvel blockbuster.

Fans will likely delight in the return of familiar faces such as S.H.I.E.L.D. honcho Nick Fury (Samuel L Jackson), Spidey love interest MJ (Zendaya) and his aunt May (Marisa Tomei). The script also introduces many (perhaps too many?) freshly minted characters, including the aptly named Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal), who has a secret agenda of his own.

Intermittently zippy, …Far From Home may not be in the league of Sam Raimi’s original Spider-Man trilogy (2002 – 2007) but it nevertheless serves the purpose of a popcorn-ready rainy-day matinee.

First Published: Jul 03, 2019 20:24 IST