Baa Baa Black Sheep movie review: An apology for a comic thriller

Baa Ba Black Sheep

Director: Vishwas Paandya

Cast: Anupam Kher, Kay Kay Menon, Annu Kapoor, Manish Paul, Manjari Fadnis

Rating: 1/5

A Bollywood film set in Goa cannot miss out on drugs, politicians and models exploiting each other and the likes. Baa Baa Black Sheep is no different, although it could have been. It is a film that must have been a brilliant one on paper, a thriller that could have been woven tighter, may be peppered with better jokes if that’s the flavour the filmmakers like. But what we see onscreen is an apology for a comic thriller.

Debutante director Vishwas Paandya’s Baa Baa Black Sheep aspires to be a comic thriller, what it turns out to be is far from both being funny and thrilling.

Manish Paul plays Baa Baa who is a young man in love with an art teacher’s daughter (Manjari). While Anupam Kher is Paul’s Dad who is a meek husband and a cashew dealer by day and a sharp, intelligent contract killer by night, Annu Kapoor plays the art teacher who also dons the garb of Santa Claus to dupe art lovers with fake paintings. We also meet the usual share of corrupt politicians hands in glove with drug dealers, contract killers and the likes.

So Kher wants his son to take to the family business of contract killing and uses the typical tactics parents usually employ for such deeds — suicide threats, emotional blackmail and the danger of him being eliminated. Paul gives in, only to be caught amidst a ‘dharam sankat’ — he gets a twisted contract for killing people involving their close ones and needs to solve it all as his family follows the policy of never killing an innocent.

In an attempt to appear funny, the film bombards us with jokes like, “Mai JNU student reh chuka hoon, mai chup nahi reh sakta” and “Galti wo hoti hai ko sudhaari ja sake. Jo jhelni pade, use beemari kehte hain.” Can you laugh at those? I couldn’t.

Acclaimed actors like Kay Kay Menon, Anupam and Annu are a waste in he film and they seem to be making fun of themselves. And we have seen them making similar attempts way too many times for this to be funny anymore. Skip this one and sing the nursery rhyme instead.

