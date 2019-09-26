Creature comforts: Rashid Irani reviews Abominable

movie-reviews

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 16:59 IST

ABOMINABLE Direction: Jill Culton and Todd Wilderman

Voices: Chloe Bennet, Sarah Paulson

One of the smartest aspects of this animated adventure is its choice of title. For, as it turns out, Abominable doesn’t refer to the fearsome mythical snowman but rather to the venal humans determined to exploit a young Yeti for nefarious purposes.

The simple but engaging story follows a Chinese teenager (Chloe Bennet) who encounters the cute, cuddly creature on the roof of her Shanghai apartment complex.

Accompanied by her pesky neighbor (Tenzing Norgay Trainor) and his cousin (Albert Tsai), the trio decides to transport their fuzzy new friend, appropriately christened Everest, to his ancestral abode in the Himalayas.

The snowscapes are beautifully rendered, but co-directors Jill Culton and Todd Wilderman fail to make optimum use of the 3D effects, particularly during the action sequences.

The villainous brigade that includes a dastardly zoologist (Sarah Paulson) is also underutilised. On the other hand, Rupert Gregson–Williams supplies a sparkling violin-imbued music score.

Abominable may not reach the Himalayan heights it’s aiming for. Yet it is infused with enough fantastical elements to keep viewers in good cheer.

