Friday, Sep 20, 2019

It’s blood, gore, vengeance as Rambo goes out with a bang, says Rashid Irani

At 73, Stallone is still a force to be reckoned with, but five movies in — and with still no nuance — it’s time for the original action hero to retire.

movie-reviews Updated: Sep 20, 2019 19:19 IST
Rashid Irani
Rashid Irani
Hindustan Times
This time around, the former Vietnam War veteran Rambo must exact vengeance on a bunch of Mexican gangsters who have abducted his adopted granddaughter.
RAMBO: LAST BLOOD
  • Direction: Adrian Grunberg
  • Actors: Sylvester Stallone, Yvette Monreal

Thirty-seven years after he brought Rambo to life in First Blood, Sylvester Stallone returns for a fifth (and presumably final) instalment in the carnage-fuelled franchise.

This time around, the former Vietnam War veteran exacts vengeance on a bunch of Mexican gangsters who have abducted his adopted granddaughter (Yvette Monreal).

Always a man of few words, the world-weary warrior uses an array of weapons — knives, shotguns, arrows and his fists of fury — to obliterate the blustering baddies. A gratuitous amount of gore, guts and blood are spilled, particularly during the climactic confrontation inside a booby-trapped tunnel at the family’s Arizona ranch.  

Unevenly paced, the narrative is further bogged down by wayward editing rhythms. As an action icon, the 73-year-old Stallone is still a force to be reckoned with. The rest of the ensemble, including Paz Vega as the journalist-ally, fails to make an impression.

Viewers expecting nuance should look elsewhere. The direction by Adrian Grunberg is strictly workmanlike.

The end-credits montage of scenes from all five Rambo films indicates, hopefully, that this might finally be finis for the original action hero.

First Published: Sep 20, 2019 19:19 IST

