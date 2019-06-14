MIB: International is overdressed and underwhelming, says Rashid Irani

MEN IN BLACK: INTERNATIONAL Direction: F Gary Gray

Actors: Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson

Rating: 2 / 5

It’s taken 22 years and four installments for this sci-fi action-comedy franchise to be afflicted by the law of diminishing returns. But here we are.

This rehash of the alien-bashing extravaganzas offers neither excitement nor humour. Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson take over from Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones as the lead duo in Men In Black: International. The familiar suits and shades are in place, but instead of the sass and element of surreal surprise, we’re swamped with special effects and a needless extravagance of new government agents, new extraterrestrials (benign as well as malevolent) and exotic new locations, including Marrakesh.

Among the freshly minted characters is the head honcho (Liam Neeson) of the agency’s London office (in a juvenile attempt at humour, he’s named High T); a wee alien sidekick (voiced by Kumail Nanjiani); and a three-armed munitions dealer (Rebecca Ferguson).

There is surprisingly little chemistry between Hemsworth and Thompson, who were such uproarious fun in Thor: Ragnarok. In one of the few jokes that lands on target, there is a cheeky reference to the thunder god’s favorite hammer.

Director Barry Sonnenfeld’s replacement, F Gary Gray (Fast & Furious 8) seems to have run out of original ideas. Unlike its predecessors, Men In Black: International is forgettable piffle.

Jun 14, 2019