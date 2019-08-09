e-paper
Friday, Aug 09, 2019

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark is a fright-free dud, says Rashid Irani

A bunch of kids besieged by monsters in a rambling old house... the only surprise is that master filmmaker Guillermo Del Toro would involve himself in such a flop.

movie-reviews Updated: Aug 09, 2019 14:51 IST
Rashid Irani
Rashid Irani
Hindustan Times
Even the rogue scarecrow and the grotesque creature made up of dismembered body parts are more guffaw-inducing than scary.
Even the rogue scarecrow and the grotesque creature made up of dismembered body parts are more guffaw-inducing than scary.
         
SCARY STORIES TO TELL IN THE DARK
  • Direction: Andre Ovredal
  • Actors: Zoe Colletti, Michael Garza
  • Rating: 1 / 5

The most disheartening thing about this purported horror flick is the participation, if only as co-writer and producer, of creature-feature maestro Guillermo Del Toro (The Shape of Water).

The plot strives in vain to elicit our concern for the plight of a group of teens who land up in an old dark house looming in the middle of nowhere. The schoolmates stumble upon a dog-eared volume of tales based on urban legends. Soon enough, monsters lurking within the pages spring to life and hunt down the youngsters. 

Set in the suburbs of Pennsylvania circa 1968, the portentous goings-on provide a goosebump or two but it’s really nothing we haven’t experienced countless boring times before. Even the rogue scarecrow and the grotesque creature made up of dismembered body parts are more guffaw-inducing than scary.

This mess barely merits a glance.

First Published: Aug 09, 2019 14:51 IST

