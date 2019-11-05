1,552 trees to be cut, 2,022 to be transplanted for Metro 2A, 2B: RTI

mumbai

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 00:20 IST

Even as the rage over cutting of trees for Metro 3 car shed in Aarey Colony continues, a response to a right to information (RTI) query reveals that the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) is mulling hacking 1,552 trees and transplanting 2,022 trees for two other lines – Metro 2A (Dahisar-DN Nagar) and Metro 2B (DN Nagar to Mandale).

For Metro 2A, the authority is looking at cutting 749 trees and transplanting 781 trees, while for line 2B, the authority is looking at cutting 803 trees and transplanting 1241 trees. For line 2A, the highest number of trees, 362, is to be cut in P/North ward (Goregaon), followed by 138 in R/North ward (Dahisar), the RTI response reveals. Metro 2A is expected to be operational by the end of 2020.

A senior official from MMRDA confirmed the authority has permissions for Metro 2A, which is in the advanced stage. “We are awaiting permissions for line 2B. We are looking at December 2021 to initiate the operations,” the official said.

Currently, six Metro lines are under-construction in the city. For Metro 4 (Wadala-Thane-Kasarwadavali), activists have approached the court over felling and transplantation of over 3,000 trees. In August, the MMRDA had also published notices to cut 304 trees located at Mahakali, Seepz, Saki Vihar, Rambaug and Powai lake for Metro 6 (Swami Samarth Nagar-Vikhroli) and 1,510 trees located at Bhakti Park, Wadala, Ghatkopar, Amar Mahal, Kurla, Bhandup LBS Marg and Mulund check naka for Metro 4.

Rohit Joshi, an activist from Thane who approached the court, said the MMRDA needs to be clear about the number of trees affected by each project. “In case of Metro 4, the detailed project report said 456 trees would be affected. Later, through their notices, we found out that 1,000 trees in Thane itself would be hit,” he said. “In case of Aarey, which is like a green lung for Mumbai, thousands of trees are getting chopped at the same spot. It garnered more protests compared to the other projects,” said AV Shenoy, a city-based transport expert.