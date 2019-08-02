1 dead, 2 injured in Andheri wall collapse

mumbai

A 40-year-old man was killed on Friday afternoon as the wall of an abandoned house in a chawl in Chandivli in Sakinaka in Andheri (East) collapsed, following the heavy overnight rain. Two others were pulled out from under the debris.

“The three were walking on the footpath adjacent to the house when it wall collapsed,” said Manish Valanju, assistant municipal commissioner of L ward.

Chandrakant Munnappa Shetty, 40, was declared dead on arrival, while Sandeep Kadam, 35, and Maula Choudhari, 35, suffered injuries. They were discharged after treatment at a hospital in the vicinity.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), heavy rain is expected

in the city over the next 24 hours.

Since Thursday morning, the city, including the western and eastern suburbs, witnessed more than 100mm of rain.

In another incident, two women were rescued after a compound wall of a house collapsed in Bhagwan Das Wadi of Prabhadevi around 2.25pm, according to the BMC’s disaster management cell. No injuries were reported in the incident.

Meanwhile, another wall collapsed in a ground-plus-one chawl in Worli village around 4pm. There were no casualties in the incident. “Illegal construction was going in the structure over the past week. We had also complained to the authorities about it,” said Dhanpal Jain, a resident.

In a similar incident a month ago, around 30 people died and 120 were injured after a retaining wall collapsed in Malad East.

