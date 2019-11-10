1 held for sexual assault, murder of 10-year-old girl

mumbai

Updated: Nov 10, 2019 23:49 IST

Bhandup police have arrested a man for allegedly sexually assaulting and strangling a 10-year-old girl. The girl’s decomposed body was found near Vidya Vihar railway station on Saturday. A murder and rape case had been registered by the Bhandup police.

According to the police, the victim, a resident of Sonapur in Bhandup, went missing on November 5 and her parents registered a kidnapping case. “On November 9, Saturday the minor’s dead body was found near Vidya Vihar railway station in a decomposed condition. The post mortem report stated the cause of death was strangulation with sexual assault,” said an officer from Bhandup police station.

Police identified the accused through CCTV footage.