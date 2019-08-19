1 killed, 1 injured as tempo crashes into parked autos, shop at IC Colony

mumbai

A 50-year-old rickshaw driver was killed and another driver suffered grievous injuries after a speeding tempo rammed into them at IC Colony in Borivli (West) early on Sunday morning.

Three parked rickshaws were also badly damaged in the crash.

According to the MHB Colony police, the incident took place around 3.45am on the new link road outside Ganpat Patil Nagar gully No 3. The tempo was carrying scrap materials to be dumped at a junkyard in Wada, Palghar district.

The tempo driver lost control of the vehicle and rammed into three rickshaws that were parked by the side of the road. Rickshaw drivers Raisaheb Yadav, 45, and Virendra Gupta, 30, who were standing next to their rickshaws, were badly injured in the accident.

Passersby rushed the two to Shatabdi Hospital but Yadav was declared dead before admission due to multiple fractures. Gupta suffered multiple injuries but is in a stable condition.

After colliding with the rickshaws, the tempo ran onto the pavement and crashed into a shop.

It is not clear if the driver was drunk as he fled the spot and is still to be arrested.

Senior police inspector of MHB colony police station, Pandit Thakare said, “We have identified the tempo driver and will soon arrest him. We will find out if he was under the influence of alcohol. He ran off soon after the accident.”

A first information report (FIR) has been registered against the accused driver for rash driving, causing death due to negligence and for hit-and-run under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Motor Vehicles Act.

